TEXT-S&P: Puts Rtgs On 29 Assured-Related US ABS Classes On WatchNeg

(The following was released by the rating agency)

NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 3, 2011 -- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today placed its ratings on 29 U.S. asset-backed securities (ABS) classes that benefit from monoline insurance policies from either Assured Guaranty Corp. (Assured) or Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. (Assured Municipal) on CreditWatch with negative implications (see list).

The CreditWatch placements, which affect 17 auto loan classes, two manufactured housing classes, nine student loan classes, and one rental car class, follow our Sept. 27, 2011, placement of our ratings on Assured (AA+/Watch Neg /--) and Assured Municipal (AA+/Watch Neg/--) and its operating companies on CreditWatch with negative implications (see "Assured Guaranty Ltd. Operating Companies Placed On CreditWatch Negative," published Sept. 27, 2011). For each affected class, either Assured or Assured Municipal provides a full financial guarantee insurance policy for payments of principal and interest to the noteholders.

We may take subsequent rating actions on the classes once we resolve our CreditWatch placement on our ratings on Assured and Assured Municipal.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Assured Guaranty Ltd. Operating Companies Placed On CreditWatch Negative, published Sept. 27, 2011.

-- Methodology: The Interaction Of Bond Insurance And Credit Ratings, published Aug. 24, 2009.

RATINGS PLACED ON CREDITWATCH WITH NEGATIVE IMPLICATIONS

AmeriCredit Automobile Receivables Trust

Rating

Collateral Series Class To From

Auto loan 2007-B-F A-4 AA+ (sf)/Watch Neg AA+ (sf)

Auto loan 2007-D-F A-4-A AA+ (sf)/Watch Neg AA+ (sf)

Auto loan 2007-D-F A-4-B AA+ (sf)/Watch Neg AA+ (sf)

Auto loan 2008-A-F A-4 AA+ (sf)/Watch Neg AA+ (sf)

Auto loan 2010-A A-2 AA+ (sf)/Watch Neg AA+ (sf)

Auto loan 2010-A A-3 AA+ (sf)/Watch Neg AA+ (sf)

Auto loan 2010-B A-2 AA+ (sf)/Watch Neg AA+ (sf)

Auto loan 2010-B A-3 AA+ (sf)/Watch Neg AA+ (sf)

CPS Auto Receivables Trust

Rating

Collateral Series Class To From

Auto loan 2006-D A-4 AA+ (sf)/Watch Neg AA+ (sf)

Auto loan 2007-B A-4 AA+ (sf)/Watch Neg AA+ (sf)

Auto loan 2007-C A-4 AA+ (sf)/Watch Neg AA+ (sf)

Auto loan 2008-A A-3 AA+ (sf)/Watch Neg AA+ (sf)

Auto loan 2008-A A-4 AA+ (sf)/Watch Neg AA+ (sf)

Long Beach Acceptance Auto Receivables Trust

Rating

Collateral Series Class To From

Auto loan 2007-A A-4 AA+ (sf)/Watch Neg AA+ (sf)

Triad Automobile Receivables Trust

Rating

Collateral Series Class To From

Auto loan 2007-A A-4 AA+ (sf)/Watch Neg AA+ (sf)

Auto loan 2007-B A-4a AA+ (sf)/Watch Neg AA+ (sf)

Auto loan 2007-B A-4b AA+ (sf)/Watch Neg AA+ (sf)

Cendant Rental Car Funding (AESOP) LLC

Rating

Collateral Series Class To From

Rental car 2005-2 2005-2 AA+ (sf)/Watch Neg AA+(sf)

Manufactured Housing Contract Trust Pass-Thru Certificates

Rating

Collateral Series Class To From

Manufactured housing 2000-4 A-3 AA+ (sf)/Watch Neg AA+ (sf)

Manufactured housing 2000-6 A-3 AA+ (sf)/Watch Neg AA+ (sf)

Alaska Student Loan Corp.

Rating

Collateral CUSIP Series To From

Student loan 011856BQ3 2005-A AA+ (sf)/Watch Neg AA+ (sf)

Student loan 011856BR1 2005-A AA+ (sf)/Watch Neg AA+ (sf)

Student loan 011856BS9 2005-A AA+ (sf)/Watch Neg AA+ (sf)

Student loan 011856BT7 2005-A AA+ (sf)/Watch Neg AA+ (sf)

Student loan 011856BU4 2005-A AA+ (sf)/Watch Neg AA+ (sf)

Student loan 011856BV2 2005-A AA+ (sf)/Watch Neg AA+ (sf)

Massachusetts Education Finance Authorit

Rating

Collateral CUSIP Series Class To From

StudLn 57563RFY0 2008(AMT) Trm Bnds AA+ (sf)/Watch Neg AA+ (sf)

New Jersey Higher Education Student Assistance Authority

Rating

Collateral CUSIP Series Class To From

Stud ln 646080HG9 2008A Term Bnds AA+ (sf)/Watch Neg AA+ (sf)

Stud ln 656080HH7 2008A Term Bnds AA+ (sf)/Watch Neg AA+ (sf)