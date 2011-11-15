版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 15日 星期二 10:23 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's places VeriFone's ratings under review for possible downgrade

Nov 15 VeriFone:

* Moody's places VeriFone's ratings under review for possible downgrade

