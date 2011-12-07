TEXT: S&P Affirms Vespucio Norte 'BB' SPUR; Brookfield Seeks Control

-- Brookfield is seeking to acquire from ACS a 46.5% stake in VNE and an additional 8.1% ownership stake from COFIDES, by which Brookfield would end up having a total stake of 54.6% in VNE.

-- We view the change as neutral for the project's rating, given the sponsor's creditworthiness and the project's status as completed and fully operational.

-- We are affirming our 'BB' underlying rating on the project, and keeping the outlook at stable.

-- The stable outlook reflects the project's strong liquidity provisions, providing adequate protection against potential cash shortfalls in the medium term.

BUENOS AIRES (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 7, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it affirmed its 'BB' Standard & Poor's underlying rating (SPUR) on Sociedad Concesionaria Vespucio Norte Express S.A. (VNE). The outlook remained stable.

The 'BB' senior secured debt rating on VNE reflects the higher of the project's SPUR and the rating on bond insurance provider MBIA Insurance Corp. (B/Negative/--).

"The affirmation of the SPUR reflects our expectation that the announced transaction by which Brookfield will acquire about a 54.6% equity stake in VNE will be neutral from a credit standpoint," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Javier Cobas.

Brookfield Infrastructure Group (Brookfield), owned by Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (A-/Stable/A-2), announced its intention to acquire from ACS Servicios y Concesiones S.A. (not rated) a 46.5% stake in VNE and an additional 8.1% ownership stake from Compania Espanola de Financiacion del Desarrollo S.A. (COFIDES; not rated).

We view the change as neutral for the rating, given the sponsor's creditworthiness and the fact that the project is completed and fully operational.

Brookfield Asset Management is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the property, power, and infrastructure sectors.

The stable outlook reflects the project's strong liquidity provisions, which provide adequate protection against potential cash shortfalls in the medium term.

