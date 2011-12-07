TEXT: S&P Affirms Vespucio Norte 'BB' SPUR; Brookfield Seeks Control

-- Brookfield is seeking to acquire from ACS a 46.5% stake
in VNE and an additional 8.1% ownership stake from COFIDES, by
which Brookfield would end up having a total stake of 54.6% in
VNE.
-- We view the change as neutral for the project's rating,
given the sponsor's creditworthiness and the project's status as
completed and fully operational.
-- We are affirming our 'BB' underlying rating on the
project, and keeping the outlook at stable.
-- The stable outlook reflects the project's strong
liquidity provisions, providing adequate protection against
potential cash shortfalls in the medium term.
BUENOS AIRES (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 7, 2011--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services said today that it affirmed its 'BB'
Standard & Poor's underlying rating (SPUR) on Sociedad
Concesionaria Vespucio Norte Express S.A. (VNE). The outlook
remained stable.
The 'BB' senior secured debt rating on VNE reflects the
higher of the project's SPUR and the rating on bond insurance
provider MBIA Insurance Corp. (B/Negative/--).
"The affirmation of the SPUR reflects our expectation that
the announced transaction by which Brookfield will acquire about
a 54.6% equity stake in VNE will be neutral from a credit
standpoint," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Javier Cobas.
Brookfield Infrastructure Group (Brookfield), owned by
Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (A-/Stable/A-2), announced its
intention to acquire from ACS Servicios y Concesiones S.A. (not
rated) a 46.5% stake in VNE and an additional 8.1% ownership
stake from Compania Espanola de Financiacion del Desarrollo S.A.
(COFIDES; not rated).
We view the change as neutral for the rating, given the
sponsor's creditworthiness and the fact that the project is
completed and fully operational.
Brookfield Asset Management is a publicly owned asset
management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm
invests in the property, power, and infrastructure sectors.
The stable outlook reflects the project's strong liquidity
provisions, which provide adequate protection against potential
cash shortfalls in the medium term.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Research Update: Vespucio Norte Express 'BB' Underlying
Rating Affirmed; Outlook Stable, June 30, 2011
-- Methodology: The Interaction Of Bond Insurance And
Credit Ratings, Aug. 24, 2009
-- Updated Project Finance Summary Debt Rating Criteria,
Sept. 18, 2007