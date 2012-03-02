版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 2日 星期五 09:55 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's downgrades Wells Fargo Home Mortgage's SQ ratings

March 1 Moody's Investors Service has downgraded Wells Fargo Bank N.A.'s ("WFB") Servicer Quality (SQ) ratings as a primary servicer of prime and subprime loans. WFB's prime and subprime SQ ratings were downgraded to SQ2+ from SQ1. The ratings are no longer on review for downgrade.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐