TEXT-S&P Corrects By Reinstating Western Mass Electric's Nts Rtg

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 2, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today corrected an error by reinstating its 'A-' rating on Western Massachusetts Electric Co.'s $100 million 3.50% unsecured senior notes, series F, due Sept. 15, 2021.
For the corporate credit rating rationale on Western Massachusetts Electric (A-/Stable/-), please see our research update published on April 12, 2012.
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.