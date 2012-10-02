TEXT-S&P Corrects By Reinstating Western Mass Electric's Nts Rtg

NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 2, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today corrected an error by reinstating its 'A-' rating on Western Massachusetts Electric Co.'s $100 million 3.50% unsecured senior notes, series F, due Sept. 15, 2021.

For the corporate credit rating rationale on Western Massachusetts Electric (A-/Stable/-), please see our research update published on April 12, 2012.