2012年 3月 29日

BRIEF-Moody's Disclosures on Credit Ratings of Western Union Company (The)

March 29 Moody's disclosures on credit ratings of Western Union Company (The). This release does not constitute any change in Moody's ratings or rating rationale for Western Union Company (The).

