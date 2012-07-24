版本:
BRIEF-Moody's: White Mountains' ratings unaffected by investment in startup financial guarantor

July 25 Moody's Investors Service said that the ratings of the rated subsidiaries of the White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE: WTM) were unaffected by WTM's announcement on July 23 that it had capitalized a new subsidiary, HG Global Ltd. (HG Global), with approximately $600 million to fund Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM), a startup mutual financial guarantor focused on credit enhancing US municipal debt.

