BRIEF-Moody's downgrades Windsor Financing to B1 from Ba3

BRIEF-Aerojet Rocketdyne Q4 EPS $0.25
* Aerojet rocketdyne holdings says funded contract backlog as of december 31, 2016 was $2.3 billion compared to $2.4 billion as of december 31, 2015
April 12 Moody's downgrades Windsor Financing to B1 from Ba3 and changes outlook to stable
* Retrophin inc says phase 3 trial of sparsentan in fsgs to initiate in second half of 2017
* Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. Reports record fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 financial and operating results