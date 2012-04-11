版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 12日 星期四 06:45 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's downgrades Windsor Financing to B1 from Ba3

April 12 Moody's downgrades Windsor Financing to B1 from Ba3 and changes outlook to stable

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐