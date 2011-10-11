版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 10月 11日 星期二 13:46 BJT

BRIEF: Moody's confirms Woodside Petroleum's Baa1 rating, outlook remains negative

Oct 11 Woodside Petroleum:

