TEXT-Fitch Rates XL's Senior Note Issue 'BBB'

(The following was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, Sept 27 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB' rating to
XL Group Ltd.'s (XL) recently announced $400 million issue of
senior notes due 2021.
Fitch has also affirmed its existing ratings on XL and its
property/casualty (re)insurance subsidiaries. A full rating list
is shown below. The Rating Outlook is Stable.
The rating assigned to the newly issued senior unsecured
notes is equivalent to Fitch's ratings on the company's
currently outstanding senior unsecured securities.
XL expects to use the net proceeds from the offering as
partial funding to repay the $600 million XL Capital Finance
(Europe) PLC senior notes at maturity in January 2012. Fitch's
rationale for the affirmation of XL's ratings reflects the
company's solid capitalization, reasonable financial leverage
and stable competitive position.
The ratings also reflect anticipated challenges in a
competitive property/casualty market and soft rate environment,
poor underwriting results in the first half of 2011 and the
potential drag from the remaining run-off life business.
XL's capitalization remains favorable with GAAP
shareholders' equity of $10.6 billion at June 30, 2011,
unchanged from year-end 2010. XL continues to maintain
reasonable financial leverage with an equity-credit adjusted
debt-to-total capital ratio (including accumulated other
comprehensive income) of 16.8% at both June 30, 2011, and at
Dec. 31, 2010.
Following XL's $400 million senior note issuance and August
2011 repurchase of its series C preference ordinary shares ($71
million) and conversion of its equity security units ($575
million) from senior debt to common equity, pro forma equity
credit adjusted debt-to-total capital increases slightly to
about 17.1% at June 30, 2011, remaining below Fitch's expected
range of 20% - 25%. XL's competitive position remains stable,
with total property/casualty net premiums written up 11% in the
first six months of 2011 and 5% for full year 2010, with both
XL's Insurance and Reinsurance segments experiencing premium
growth.
The increases are due to targeted new business growth,
strong mid-to-upper 80% retentions at historical levels across
all lines of business and the recapture of some of the
previously lost business, partially offset by the continuing
competitive market environment and overall flat rate
environment.
Following net income posted by XL in 2010 and 2009, the
company recorded a slight net loss of $1.6 million in the first
half of 2011 due to sizable catastrophe losses from the Japanese
and New Zealand earthquakes and the Australian floods.
As a result, XL's core property/casualty operations posted a
higher GAAP combined ratio of 110.1% for the first six months of
2011 compared to a 96.4% combined ratio for the first six months
of 2010. Excluding the impact of catastrophes (17.6 points) and
favorable reserve development (7.7 points), XL's combined ratio
for the first six months of 2011 was 100.2%, up 4.9 points from
the first six months of 2010.
This deterioration was primarily driven by higher large loss
activity in the Insurance segment's energy and property business
and a large marine loss in the Reinsurance segment. Key rating
triggers that could lead to an upgrade include operating
earnings that remain in line with higher rated peers, overall
flat to favorable loss reserve development, continued moderate
level of volatility in the investment portfolio, debt-to-total
capital maintained below 20% and continued improvement in
insurance subsidiary capitalization.
Key rating triggers that could lead to a downgrade include
significant charges for reserves, investments, or runoff
business that affect equity and the capitalization of the
insurance subsidiaries, debt-to-total capital maintained above
25% and future earnings that are significantly below industry
levels.
Fitch assigns the following rating: XL Group Ltd. --$400
million 5.75% senior notes due 2021 'BBB'.
Fitch affirms the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
XL Group Ltd. --IDR at 'BBB+'; --$600 million 5.25% senior notes
due 2014 at 'BBB'; --$350 million 6.375% senior notes due 2024
at 'BBB'; --$325 million 6.25% senior notes due 2027 at 'BBB';
--$1,000 million 6.375% series E preferred ordinary shares at
'BB+'. XL Capital Finance (Europe) PLC --IDR at 'BBB+'; --$600
million 6.5% guaranteed senior notes due 2012 at 'BBB'.
Stoneheath Re --IDR at 'BBB+'; --$350 million non-cumulative
perpetual preferred at 'BB+'. Fitch has also affirmed at 'A' the
IFS ratings of the following XL Group Ltd. (re)insurance
subsidiaries with a Stable Outlook: --XL Insurance (Bermuda)
Ltd; --XL Re Ltd; --XL Insurance Switzerland; --XL Re Latin
America Ltd; --XL Insurance Company Limited; --XL Insurance
America, Inc.; --XL Reinsurance America Inc.; --XL Re Europe
Limited; --XL Insurance Company of New York, Inc.; --XL
Specialty Insurance Company; --Indian Harbor Insurance Company;
--Greenwich Insurance Company; --XL Select Insurance Company.