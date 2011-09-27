TEXT-S&P Rates XL Group Ltd.'s Senior Unsecured Notes 'BBB+'

(The following was released by the rating agency)

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2011-- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'BBB+' rating to XL Group Ltd.'s (BBB+/Stable/--) $400 million, 10-year 5.75% senior unsecured notes due in 2021.

XL will use the proceeds from the issuance to partially prefund the $600 million, 10-year senior notes that will mature in January 2012.

With the new issuance, the pro forma 2010 debt plus preferred to capital would have been 23.8%, and EBITDA fixed-charge coverage would have been 4.8x. The financial leverage ratio remains supportive of the rating and within our expectations.

Similar to its peers, in the first half of 2011, XL's operating performance weakened because of $456 million of catastrophe losses.

As a result, the company reported a combined ratio of 110.1% for this period compared with 96.4% in the same period in 2010.

Catastrophe losses so far in 2011 will create a significant drag on XL's full-year earnings. However, we expect these losses will be an earnings event rather than a capital event and should be contained within XL's 2011 operating results. Assuming normal catastrophe activity for the remainder of the year, we estimate that XL will likely report a combined ratio of 103%-105%.

In the first half of 2011, XL's consolidated gross premiums written grew 12% to $4.06 billion. The insurance segment's premiums grew 13%, mainly because of general property and energy, excess casualty and programs, newly formed construction business, renewal of certain multiyear accounts, and select new business initiatives.

The reinsurance segment's premiums also rose 11%, primarily from U.K. motor treaties, marine, recaptured business, and North American property catastrophe. In 2011, we expect XL's debt plus preferred-to-capital ratio to remain about 25% and fixed-charge coverage to be about 2.2x.

However, the financial leverage (debt plus hybrid securities) might temporarily exceed 25% in 2011 because the $600 million 6.50% guaranteed senior notes, which will mature in January 2012, are still on XL's balance sheet.

At the current rating level and assuming earnings are close to normal (barring any major catastrophe losses), we would expect fixed-charged coverage of about 4x.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Holding Company Analysis, June 11, 2009 RATINGS LIST XL Group Ltd. Counterparty Credit Rating BBB+/Stable/-- New Rating XL Group Ltd. $400M Senior Unsecured Notes BBB+