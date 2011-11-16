版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 16日 星期三 14:29 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's reviews Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi's GLC ratings for downgrade (Turkey)

Nov 16 Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi GLC:

* Moody's reviews Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi's GLC ratings for downgrade (Turkey)

