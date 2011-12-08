版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 12月 9日 星期五 07:55 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's Upgrades Zions (LT Deposits to Ba1), outlook stable

Dec 9 Zions Bancorporation:

