公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 4日 星期四 06:30 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's reviews Zions for upgrade

Oct 4 Moody's Investors Service placed the long-term ratings of Zions Bancorporation and its subsidiaries on review for upgrade. Zions Bancorporation is rated B1 for subordinated debt and its lead operating bank, Zions First National Bank, has a standalone bank financial strength rating of D+, which maps to a baseline credit assessment of ba1.

