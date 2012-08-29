Markets will wait for ECB silver bullet, but not for long

* Markets price in Sept unveiling of ECB bond-buy plan
* Potency of any ECB action buys time to finalise details
* Market patience limited, calm unlikely to last beyond Oct
By William James
LONDON, Aug 29 Investors have put their faith in
the European Central Bank's ability to get on top of the euro
zone debt crisis and even if detailed plans take longer to
materialise than expected, the momentum in financial markets may
prevent an immediate meltdown.
After Spanish borrowing costs spiked in late July, pushing
the country towards a sovereign bailout which the euro zone can
barely afford, ECB President Mario Draghi promised to "do
whatever it takes" to preserve the euro.
The ECB, in the eyes of financial markets, is the only
European body with the firepower to fully tackle a debt crisis
that has crippled Greece, Ireland and Portugal, and currently
threatens Spain and Italy.
As a result, even though expectations are high that Draghi
will reveal details of a large-scale bond buying programme at
the bank's Sept. 6 policy meeting, the bond market is unlikely
to push Spain and Italy straight back to breaking point if
policymakers need more time to thrash out the plan.
"Any risk-off move will be limited by the fact that this
would be a postponement, rather than a dashing of hopes," said
Richard McGuire, fixed-income strategist at Rabobank in London.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel has signalled she is happy
with Draghi's plan but the Bundesbank is opposed. Although it
does not have the power to scupper the plan, continued criticism
could undermine it.
So febrile is the atmosphere that the mere announcement that
Draghi would not attend a meeting of central bankers in Jackson
Hole, Wyoming, later this week, pushed the euro higher on the
basis that he must be working hard to get all his ECB partners
on board for a new bout of bond-buying.
Draghi said on Wednesday the ECB must employ "exceptional
measures" at times to fulfil its mandate of delivering stable
prices, in an opinion piece aimed at calming German angst about
the bank's policy course.
Nevertheless, any grace period will be limited to around a
month and any signs of an ECB silver bullet being delayed beyond
the bank's Oct. 4 meeting will have fingers hovering over the
"sell" button on stocks, bonds and the euro.
The ECB's support is central to a string of interdependent
events taking place in September, all of which need to fall into
place to have a long-term calming effect on financial markets
and draw a line under the worst of debt crisis.
Any ECB bond buying is contingent on Spain formally asking
for support and the region's bailout fund, a key pillar of any
aid package, awaits approval by Germany's constitutional court
on Sept. 12.
RALLY REVERSAL
In expectation of these pieces falling into place, Spanish
bond yields tumbled during August while the euro rose by
4 percent and European stocks hit a 13-month high.
That rally has already lost steam as nervousness creeps back
in and investors have trimmed positions that benefit from a rise
in the value of riskier assets such as equities.
After rallying nearly 10 percent between July 26 and Aug.
20, European stocks are now trading well below their peak and
options traders have seen an increase in people taking each-way
bets on whether the market will rise or fall.
Strategists said prices of Spanish bonds and the euro
indicated an expectation that the ECB would provide details next
Thursday of how much cash it was willing to pump into bond
purchases and give some guidance on how that money would be
spent.
Ultimately, markets want more, even if they are prepared to
wait until October to see it.
"What's probably priced in there is that they would do
unlimited bond purchases or set interest rate targets (on
peripheral bonds)," said Tobias Blattner, economist at Daiwa
Capital Markets in London.
Anything short of this, or a hitch elsewhere in the chain of
events needed to ensure ECB action, would result in the euro
falling, Spanish bond yields rising and equity markets pulling
back further from their recent highs.
Stuart Frost, head of Absolute Returns and Currency at fund
managers RWC Capital, said the euro could tumble to as low as
$1.20 - a level not seen since June 2010 - from its current
$1.25 if the ECB plan fails to materialise.
But any pullback was likely to be less severe while the
offer of ECB support remains on the table, such is the potency
of the idea that the ECB can, in theory, buy unlimited amounts
of debt.
"In case the promise of delivering is pushed back to another
meeting, we expect the euro's losses to be limited to
$1.22-1.23," Frost said.
The August risk rally was also built on limited trading
volumes, with many long-term investors choosing to enter
September with flat positions - a wait-and-see approach that
should cap forced selling in the event of a market fall.
RED OCTOBER
With the crisis knocking at the door of Spain and the even
larger Italian economy close behind, patience is unlikely to
stretch far beyond September before selling kicks in, taking
markets back towards crisis levels.
Spanish two-year bond yields fell from around 7 percent to
less than 3.5 percent earlier this month after Draghi said the
ECB would target its fire at shorter-dated paper, but an
outright failure to lay the foundation for such support would
quickly see a return to those unsustainable highs.
That would put huge pressure on Spain's ability to borrow
the money it needs to finance its spending at a time when it
must borrow consistently and cheaply from the market to raise
the 25 billion euros required to meet its 2012 funding target.
"We would go back to the worst levels, with huge supply to
come to the market and redemptions due," said Alessandro
Giansanti, strategist at ING in Amsterdam.
"It's easy for yields to go back to 7 percent in the short
end like we saw in July. For me when it's at 7 percent it's
already unsustainable for Spain."