South Africa's rand steadies, market awaits MPC

JOHANNESBURG, March 23 South Africa's rand was
largely steady on Monday, with direction likely to be driven by
global market moves as investors speculate on the timing of
policy tightening in the United States.
On the domestic front, market players anticipated few
ripples from the South African Reserve Bank's interest rate
decision on Thursday, where the benchmark repo rate will likely
stay unchanged at 5.75 percent.
At 0631 GMT, the rand was just 0.16 percent softer
at 12.0300 to the dollar compared with Friday's close at the New
York session.
Government bonds edged higher, pulling the yield on debt due
in 2026 half a basis point lower to 7.735 percent.
"Euro/dollar remains the main market driver, not just of
global currencies but increasingly also of interest rates, as
markets digest whether Fed (U.S. Federal Reserve) tightening
will be delayed because of the dollar's remarkable gains," RMB
analyst John Cairns said.
