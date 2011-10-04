South African Markets - Factors to watch on Oct 4

JOHANNESBURG Oct 4 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Tuesday.

DIARY

FINANCE MINISTER

South Africa's projections of about 4 percent growth over the next three years are too ambitious given the current global turmoil, Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan said on Monday.

COMPANIES

KAGISO MEDIA

The media firm said it would sell its 50 percent stake in a LexisNexis joint venture for R565 million rand to Reed Elsevier South Africa.

SASOL LTD

Goldman Sachs cut its price target for the South African petrochemical company to 430.30 rand, from 447.85 rand.

ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI

Randgold Resources and Anglogold Ashanti's Kibali joint venture in northeastern Congo will be fully operational by the beginning of 2014, Randgold's chief executive said on Monday.

METOREX

South African miner Metorex , the takeover target of Chinese metals group Jinchuan, said on Monday its copper output for the three months to end-September rose 15 percent from the previous quarter.

ALLIED ELECTRONICS

The company said first-half diluted headline EPS totalled 82 cents compared with 96 cents a year earlier.

PRETORIA PORTLAND CEMENT

The cement maker said it acquired Quarries of Botswana for $6.8 million.

YUM BRANDS

Yum Brands plans to add 250 of its Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurants in South Africa by 2015, bringing its total to 850, Business Report newspaper said on Tuesday, citing a company executive.

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South African stocks rose for the first time in four sessions on Monday, gaining nearly 1 percent as a softer rand boosted miners such as Harmony Gold .

South Africa's rand fell over 1.5 percent against the dollar on Monday, tracking a weaker euro which was pressured by increasing concerns about Greece's debt problem.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Global stocks fell to a 15-month low on Tuesday, pinning Asian stocks near a 16-month low, as investors shed riskier assets on growing doubts over Greece's ability to avoid default, fuelling fears of global financial turmoil and recession.

WALL STREET

U.S. stocks ended lower on Monday, with the S&P 500 falling to a 13-month low, as investors dumped bank shares on fears that Greece's worsening financial crisis could bring down a large European lender.

GOLD

U.S. gold futures jumped 1 percent on Tuesday as investors dumped equities and turned to bullion on growing fears that a Greek default could trigger another global recession.

EMERGING MARKETS

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- FirstRand in shock after Zambia cancels bank sale

- Stocks slide as Greek default looms large

BUSINESS REPORT

- Arcelor's ICT deal is still on the table

- R2.5 mln in rights for ex Avusa executive (Reporting by David Dolan)