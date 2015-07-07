COLUMN-RPT-As China suspends reality, sit tight: James Saft

| July 7
July 7 Only an excessively brave investor would
bet that China's increasingly desperate moves to prop up its
stock market won't work; only a fool would bet that they will.
The proper place for anyone with any choice in the matter is
on the sidelines, watching with concern as China, faced with a
rapid implosion in its stock market, attempts to overawe
would-be sellers with a raft of powerful measures, all of them
supportive of prices but injurious to the price-to-reality
ratio.
With the Shanghai Composite Index having fallen close on 30
percent since June 12, Chinese authorities initiated a series of
supporting measures, culminating with an announcement on Sunday
that the central bank would provide unlimited, open-ended
financing to a state-backed margin financing company for
on-lending to those wishing to buy shares.
Some of this margin debt will flow to a group of 21
securities firms that have pledged 15 percent of their net
assets, or $19 billion, to a stock market support fund. Initial
public offerings have been suspended, apparently in hopes that
investors who speculate on new issues will instead plow cash
into existing ones.
These steps were only taken after China eased monetary
policy and margin rules, both steps that failed to stem
continued falls in equity indexes.
Authorities, having tired, it seems, of the concept of
markets as being about opposing forces, have also turned their
ire on short-sellers, vowing investigation into "manipulation,"
(see the irony there?) while also taking steps to both limit and
make more expensive bets that stocks will go down.
China is clearly trying to position itself as a de-facto
buyer of last resort of its own capital markets. While there is
a fig leaf between the central bank and stock buying in that
money is being on-lent for stock purchasing, much of the money
is flowing to institutions that depend on official goodwill and
can be counted on to fulfill official expectations.
CENTRAL BANK TEST
While Shanghai shares did rally on the measures on Monday,
rising 2.4 percent, stocks in Hong Kong, which is more insulated
from official control, slid by 3.2 percent, their biggest fall
since 2011. Chinese capital controls limit the ability of
foreign investors to access Shanghai's exchange.
"A failure by the People's Bank of China would, however, be
the first time that a major central bank has failed to make
their 'equity put' effective," hedge fund manager Stephen Jen of
SLJ Macro Partners wrote in a note to clients, "and may mark the
beginning of central banks experiencing diminishing returns on
their policies."
China is clearly committed to the idea of a "put," an
effective pledge to underwrite market prices, and is going far
beyond the verbal interventions combined with the bond buying
programs initiated by the European Central Bank chief Mario
Draghi and Ben Bernanke when he was chairman of the U.S. Federal
Reserve.
China's commitment to the policy comes from a similar place:
It wishes to use stock appreciation as a means to encourage the
transition to a consumer-oriented economy from an
export-centered one. A crash now threatens to undermine
that transition and, importantly, the Chinese government's
prestige with its own people.
Still, a pledge of unlimited money for an unlimited time
should, if it works, generate a bit more by way of gains than
what we have seen.
While there have been a number of comparisons between
China's rescue and the unsuccessful effort in 1929 by Wall
Street banks, notably J.P. Morgan, to support the stock market,
China's government-led rescue with no cap on cost is a different
type of dish.
Perhaps the best historical parallel is the "Price Keeping
Operation" done by Japan's Ministry of Finance in 1992. Japan,
concerned about the solvency of banks, large holders of equity
which might be forced to mark stock holdings to market,
initiated the operation, which ultimately included the use of
public money for the direct purchase of stocks.
The thinking in Japan in 1992, as perhaps in China today,
was that if only the government could push the Nikkei index up,
private investors would follow as would an economic resurgence.
While Japan's stock market did recover somewhat on the official
buying, it collapsed shortly after the program was ended in
1994. What followed in Japan and its stock market is grim
history.
"The ministry does not realize that by sending out signals
that say 'do not sell,' it is giving signals that say 'do not
buy,'" former Nomura Chairman Yukio Aida was quoted as saying
about Japan's operation.
China is unarguably more powerful in its own domain than
Japan was in 1992, and much more than Mario Draghi in 2012 or
Ben Bernanke in 2008.
This makes the distortion of Chinese capital markets all the
more toxic, and quite possibly, the ultimate price that much
higher.
(At the time of publication James Saft did not own any
direct investments in securities mentioned in this article. He
may be an owner indirectly as an investor in a fund. You can
email him at jamessaft@jamessaft.com and find more columns at blogs.reuters.com/james-saft)
(Editing by Leslie Adler)