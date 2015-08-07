COLUMN-Market's journey of grief over ZIRP moves on to bargaining: James Saft

(James Saft is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own)
By James Saft
Aug 7 With today's payroll numbers pointing to a
September Fed rate rise, investors appear to have moved into a
new stage of their grief over losing zero interest rates.
Before there was denial - "They'll probably even wait until
2016, because China and Greece, and emerging markets, and ...
and ... and China."
Now, along with a dollop of anger, we get bargaining -
"Sure, they will raise interest rates but only once this year
and maybe not eventually very high at all."
If the market continues to follow the Kubler-Ross model of
five emotional stages during a significant loss we can expect
next up to be depression. That is when risk asset markets drop
sharply. Then comes acceptance, which we should remember is
healthier than the previous four but does not imply a rally.
Friday's U.S. nonfarm payrolls report was solid, if not
spectacular, showing an economy that continues to create jobs at
a recovery pace, one which should, ultimately, drive wages north
alongside. The economy gained 215,000 jobs in July, with net
upward revisions of another 14,000 to the two previous months
and a small increase in earnings growth. Unemployment remained
at 5.3 percent, doing nothing to upset the Federal Reserve's
forecasts for the final three months of the year.
Having said at its July rate-setting meeting that employment
was "solid" and that the U.S. central bank was looking for a bit
of travel in the same direction before raising rates, this
report leaves the Fed with less plausible pretext than before to
delay.
Markets, at last, got the message, and now price a September
rate hike at about a 59 percent probability. October fed funds
futures, which allow investors to bet on where interest rates
will be after a given Federal Open Market Committee meeting,
rose 2.5 basis points on the day but contracts further out are
not showing nervousness about a steep trajectory for rates.
"Our major takeaway is that the muted market reaction is
because asset markets are treating the higher September lift-off
probability as a one-off shift on timing, rather than as an
indication that the Fed is going faster and further," strategist
Steven Englander at Citigroup wrote to clients.
"Increasingly, it looks as if the debate will shift to one
versus two hikes this year, but so far the market view is that
September is more in, but the risks on subsequent FOMC meetings
are unclear."
ONE AND DONE IN 2015?
That reasoning, that the Fed would like to get it over with
in September but that it is unlikely to be shifting its
fundamental analysis of where a natural rate of interest will be
in six months or a year, is reassuring. It's also, at least
based on history, unlikely to come true.
As Fathom Consulting point out, a typical Fed hike campaign
lasts two or three years and goes upward at a pace of about 200
basis points per year. That's four times what the market is now
discounting, or should we say bargaining on. The speed of
adjustment also depends in part on the starting point in terms
of real interest rates, according to Fathom. With a real rate
today of about negative 1 percent, we would typically see a
faster adjustment rather than a slower one.
To be sure, there is much which has changed in both the
global and the U.S. economy, and this time may be very markedly
different.
The S&P 500 fell after the data, trading about 0.7
percent down on the day, and about 4.5 percent lower than its
mid-July highs. That kind of gentle downward slope is consistent
with a market which thinks it can bargain its way to a gentle
rise in rates. Any taste of something sharper, and bargaining
gives way to depression.
Today's investor is probably best treated with sympathy and
compassion, but also a good deal of caution. Consider that for
many the possibility that the Federal Reserve could do something
that might impair the value of their financial assets is
unfathomable. Many younger investors will never have even gone
through an upward interest-rate cycle at all.
The bargaining stage, like the denial stage, may go on for
longer than the evidence suggests it should.
