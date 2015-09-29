COLUMN-Fed losing market power, taking not making prices: James Saft

(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
By James Saft
NEW YORK, Sept 29 The Federal Reserve appears to
be reacting to events outside its control rather than setting
the agenda in financial markets.
The Fed's decision to delay raising interest rates at its
September meeting, tied in part to concerns over China,
unsettled investors, leading some to conclude that not only was
the world's most powerful rate setter hard to predict but that
it was far less able to counter changes in market sentiment.
In past years the Fed, whatever its other struggles in
balancing employment and inflation, has been a reliable power,
dampening down anxiety when markets become jumpy.
That reputation, won by its heroic efforts during and after
the 2008 financial crisis, was predicated on the faith of
investors that, though economies are messy and don't always
respond directly to policy, markets on the other hand will more
or less do the Fed's bidding.
That was probably always naive, though as it proved time and
again to be a profitable strategy, the axiom among market
participants was "don't fight the Fed".
By acknowledging that it is being steered by opaque and
often bizarre events in China, the central bank tipped the
weakness of its own hand.
"We reckon that the Fed has lost control of risk sentiment,"
analysts at bank Societe Generale led by Vincent Chaigneau wrote
in a note to clients.
"Indeed, we argue that risk sentiment now has a strong
impact on Fed expectations, but the Fed itself has a limited
impact on risk."
If true, and market prices appear to bear it out, this will
mark not only a significant change in global markets, but one
which is, by definition, self perpetuating.
Credit, at the bank or in the stock exchange, is no more
than belief. Once investors stop believing the Fed can inspire
optimism, the tendency will be towards pessimism. As the rest of
the world is a lot scarier and harder to predict than the U.S.
central bank, the implication may be higher risk premia and
lower market prices.
Societe Generale notes that previous stress in the market
has been self-correcting, in part due to expectations that the
Fed would keep policy more generous for longer. That helped to
support asset prices when stress ensued, and also
short-circuited that stress.
IT'S DIFFERENT THIS TIME
Yet the Fed's decision to leave interest rates unchanged on
September 17 led to a selloff in global stock markets.
Similarly, when Fed chair Janet Yellen sounded more ready to
raise rates last week there was only a very temporary respite
for financial markets. So while it was upsetting to learn that
they wouldn't, we didn't feel much better when they said they
probably would after all.
New York Federal Reserve President William Dudley, who
usually has quite a good touch with markets, illustrated the
issue well when on Monday this week he said that if the economy
keeps to its current trajectory there is a strong case for
hiking before the end of 2015.
Stock markets sold off strongly on Monday, with the S&P 500
index losing 2.5 percent, but it did not appear to be because
people suddenly became convinced that the Fed would indeed raise
interest rates.
Fed funds futures, derivatives which allow betting on policy
rate changes, fell on Monday and now predict only a 37 percent
chance of an increase by year's end.
The market, therefore, is not listening to what the Fed is
saying but drawing its own conclusions based on what is
happening elsewhere. Dudley and Yellen may wish to appear that
they are on course, and in control, but that is now increasingly
hard to square with past policy decisions.
Far more likely that the stock market sold off not because
it fears a Fed hike but because it sees a growing threat to
global economic growth from China.
Chinese industrial company profits fell by 8.8 percent in
August compared to a year ago, the most since records began in
2011, as demand dropped and prices fell, data showed on Monday.
That news in turn helped to fuel another 2.0 percent fall in the
price of oil, adding to unease on global markets.
China is the price maker and the Fed, facing diminished
power is more of a price taker, more acted upon than acting, and
less powerful than we've believed. Perhaps its policies are
achieving diminishing results. That will take some getting used
to.
