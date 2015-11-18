SAFT ON WEALTH-As China changes, consumer exposure, index caution are key: James Saft

Nov 18 China's rebalancing towards consumption
may be the dominant influence in emerging markets investment in
coming years.
Sticking close to the index could be painful.
Not only will China's transition away from an economy with
an export and investment monoculture towards one with more
balance have huge influence there, but it will also drive
returns across emerging markets.
This transition, both inside and outside China, promises
long-term rewards but may include substantial pain if you don't
get out in front of the changes.
Growth in China is slowing rapidly, an inevitable
side-effect of moving away from massive amounts of fixed
investment towards domestic consumption. While China reported
annualized third-quarter growth of 6.9 percent, economists at
Goldman Sachs recently added their voice to the growing number
saying that figure is substantially too high, estimating an
expansion of about 5 percent a year.
China's growth story has been remarkable, and has shaped not
just the global economy, but heavily influenced development in
emerging markets, giving a boost to those countries which did
well in producing the inputs to Chinese investment or those
which did well in integrating themselves into China's
manufacturing supply and distribution chain.
That has shaped the emerging market indices into which
investors can place money, or against which money managers make
their allocation decisions.
The problem is that, like all indices, they are rear-view
mirrors, reflecting what happened in the past rather than what
will do well as China transforms and the impact is felt
globally.
"That means that any diversified emerging market or
developed market investment products (mutual funds or ETFs) that
look anything like the benchmark are by default leaning into the
wind rather than letting it push them," Bryce Coward of Gavekal
Capital wrote in a note to clients. (here)
"Putting it all together, the following, in our opinion, is
the single most important thing investors should be thinking
about as they consider core allocations to developed and
emerging markets:
"Do the products I'm invested in or considering look like
the benchmark or do they look different from an allocation
perspective? It goes without saying that products that are
allocated like the benchmark will perform like the benchmark and
investors need to decide if that situation is optimal, or not.
In our opinion, the answer is clearly, 'No'."
EXPOSURE OR EXPOSED?
In other words, if a company makes its living selling the
things, raw materials or otherwise, that China needs to build
roads, factories and buildings it faces a tougher time. The
same, with the obvious caveats, can be said of countries like
Brazil. If, however, you are exposed to China's growing consumer
economy you will see, if not capture, a growing market.
Health companies and consumer companies: good; energy,
financial, industrial and materials: not so good.
A September analysis from Calamos Investments pointed to
just some of these issues in the way indices are constructed.
"Consider Consumer Discretionary - a sector some investors
might associate with consumption by a growing middle class. Its
weighting is notably lower in S&P's Emerging Markets index than
in S&P's Developed Market index. Instead, the S&P Emerging
Market index has higher weightings for Financials, Materials,
and Telecom Services," according to the study. (www.calamos.com/~/media/FA/Documents/Products/MF/Papers/Evolving%20World%20Paper.aspx?)
So financials in emerging markets, many of which are
extremely large capitalization, are crowding out exposure
investors might otherwise have to sectors which, inside of China
and out, have better prospects.
It is also true that capitalization-weighted indices often
end up with very large exposure to the largest companies some of
which, particularly in China, are state-run and thus less likely
to be focused on maximizing profits.
China may end up being the locus of two extremely powerful
and rare economic developments over the past 30 years and the
coming 10. First, its rise as an exporter and integration into
the global economy, and second, its transformation into
something closer to a consumer economy. While the force of this
will be felt everywhere, it will have more impact in emerging
markets, especially those highly integrated with China.
Economic turning points create great wealth while destroying
a smaller amount of businesses and livelihoods. They also pose a
real, if relatively rare, risk to index investors, who
theoretically may see their returns lag overall growth during
such transformations.
The arguments for index funds are well known and should be
put to one side only very reluctantly.
Now, in emerging markets, may prove to be a time when
indexing, at least in its standard forms, is a mistake.
(At the time of publication James Saft did not own any direct
investments in securities mentioned in this article. He may be
an owner indirectly as an investor in a fund. You can email him
at jamessaft@jamessaft.com and find more columns at blogs.reuters.com/james-saft)
(Editing by James Dalgleish)