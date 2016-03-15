COLUMN-Brexit or not, uncertainty costs: James Saft

(James Saft is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own)
By James Saft
March 15 In or out, Britain will pay a price in
delayed investment and consumption and increased volatility
simply because it is voting on its European Union future.
Slated for June 23, the Brexit referendum is tough to call
and impossible to ignore. Polls give the 'remain' camp an
insecure single-digit lead and predictions derived from
political betting imply a 65-70 percent chance UK voters opt to
stay.
Polls and market prices are a poor security in comparison
with the size of the issues at stake, implying that some
households and particularly businesses will delay decisions and
consumption until after the election, curbing output regardless
of outcome. Financial markets have already moved, sending the
pound lower against other major currencies, and will
likely become more volatile in the run-up to the vote.
To be sure, the impact ahead of the vote will only be a
small fraction of the hit to growth Britain would suffer if it
voted to leave the EU, but a small percentage of a very large
number is still substantial. That's because a 'leave' vote will
produce a mare's nest, as Britain must negotiate the terms of
its exit with the EU, a process which would last at least two
years and include numerous separate risks in numerous countries.
That's even before we consider that a vote in favor of Brexit
would likely bring down Prime Minister David Cameron and quite
possibly result in a vote by Scotland to leave Britain.
During the time after a 'leave' vote, British relations with
Europe would run more or less as they do now but no-one would
really understand for how long and what comes after. So while
companies inside and outside Britain would want to continue to
do cross-border business, their ability to understand the costs
and benefits of that would be highly impaired.
That's enough of a risk to tilt many towards putting off
investment until matters become clearer.
After a vote, this impact will be magnified, according to
Kallum Pickering, an economist at Berenberg Bank.
"It is very likely that UK economic conditions deteriorate
in the short run, despite no real change to the UK's EU status,
because economic participants will begin to act in accordance
with their long-term expectations, which will be materially
weaker," he wrote in a note to clients.
SELF-FULFILLING RECESSIONS
Even though a vote to leave would hit sterling's value which
may drive inflation higher, the Bank of England may well react
by loosening policy - either actual interest rates or through
more quantitative easing - in a bid to short-circuit what could
easily be a self-fulfilling descent into recession.
Societe General estimates a 0.50 to 1 percentage point
annual hit to British output for a decade following a vote to
leave the EU, with a notable hit to exports due to increased
tariffs and tougher and more uncertain conditions for Britain's
huge financial services industry.
None of this is, of course, inevitable, nor is it to say
that Britain will necessarily do worse outside the EU than it
would if it remained. The future of the EU itself is far from
clear and secure even putting aside British willingness to
remain, and trade policy, which would be one of the biggest
uncertainties after an exit, is at a particularly unstable
period globally.
One need only look at the election in the U.S. to see that
the rules of trade and globalization as they've been developed
and followed in recent decades are by no means a permanent
reality.
That's all highly speculative, but what isn't is that
uncertainty over what the UK is and does is as high as it has
been in the career of all but the longest-lived investor.
And where there is high uncertainty, the easy bet is growing
financial market volatility. On some measures, markets are now
pricing in the highest amount of volatility on the FTSE 100
index of shares seen in the past 15 years, a period which
included the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks and the greatest financial
crisis since the Depression. That kind of volatility is costly
now and, if sustained, would rise in impact.
And all of this is before we consider that a vote to leave
would have an impact far beyond Britain, raising
difficult-to-answer questions and difficult-to-pay costs for a
Europe already struggling politically and economically.
These are the kinds of issues that rightly make people and
companies pause.
Everything in Britain may well stay the same, but while the
costs of leaving look higher, there will be bills either way.
