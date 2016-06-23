RPT-SAFT ON WEALTH: -The smart money is sitting the Brexit panic out

(Repeats to widen distribution)
By James Saft
June 22 All over the world financial advisors
and brokers are calling clients and urging them to take steps to
"make" or "save" money in light of the British vote on EU
membership on Thursday.
All over the world smart clients and investors are ignoring
them.
Stop me if you have heard this, but I repeat it because so
many obviously haven't or don't listen.
Neither you nor your advisor know what will happen on
Thursday when Britain elects to either leave or remain in the
European Union. What's more your, or her, ability to translate
that extremely uncertain knowledge into advantage is very
doubtful.
The only thing for certain about "Brexit proofing" your
portfolio is the transaction costs.
On the eve of the critical British referendum on Brexit the
polls were reasonably tight, with enough variety to please all
sides.
Votes for "leave" nosed ahead in two late polls released on
Wednesday by one and two percentage points, while the
probability as expressed by bets on the Betfair exchange moved
to 76 percent for "remain".
In either event, it is fair to expect a certain amount of
frightening market volatility both during and after the
election.
There is no avoiding it: a vote to leave would have by far
the more damaging short-term impact.
British economic output would likely be quite substantially
hit and large swaths of its business model would come under
threat.
The question is not, "Is this an important event?". Surely
it is. A better question would be, "Is my outcome likely to be
improved by taking decisive action?"
And the answer is, probably not.
The market moves under both scenarios will be jerky and
unpredictable, and this applies not just to sterling assets.
The future of the EU is at stake too and the event rises to
a level of gravity that central banks around the world, not to
mention banks, are preparing for all the contingencies they can
think up. Leave them to it.
While parts of the financial media and advisory and broking
community love to create a sense of hysteria around events like
these, the advantages of joining in are dubious.
Let's be clear: I am not saying that bad things won't
happen. Your portfolio may get hit badly and it may suffer
significant volatility. That's life in the big city.
MISSING OUT
Many investors clearly think they can play this game.
Outflows from UK equity funds were the second highest on
record, a net $1.1 billion, in the week to June 15, according to
fund tracker EPFR.
Lipper data show assets in the UK fund management industry
have fallen by almost 20 percent over the past year, down by
about $300 billion to $1.35 trillion.
But by attempting to dance in and out of markets and assets
around an event, you are taking on a substantial and virtually
unknowable series of risks. For one thing, you may guess wrong
about the direction of markets and miss out on a spectacular up
day.
A JP Morgan Asset Management study found that an investor
who missed out on the ten best days in the S&P 500 stock index
between 1993 and 2013 would have seen their annualized return
fall to just 5.4 percentage points. That compares to 9.4 percent
annualized for those who stayed in the entire time.
A University of Michigan study of the 7,802 trading days
from 1963 to 1993 found that just 90 days, a bit more than one
percent of all days, generated 95 percent of all returns.
If you are good at guessing there surely must be easier ways
to make money out of it than by guessing firstly about the
Brexit vote and then secondly about the markets as a derivative.
Again, this is not to say that your investment outlook and
allocations should not be informed by political developments.
Britain's decision to remain or leave will have far-reaching
impact on the shape and performance of its economy and its
publicly-traded companies.
Again, though, this is a complex situation, with much to be
determined by the steps taken by Britain and its trading
partners, or EU partners, in the months and years after the
vote.
Taking a decision to lighten your allocation to Britain may
well be a good and reasonable step. It may have been a good and
reasonable step when first having the vote was agreed. The way
to do this was slowly and gradually, not by reacting to polls
and surges of emotion.
On Thursday and Friday, do something British: make a cup of
tea, sit back and don't trade.
(At the time of publication James Saft did not own any
direct investments in securities mentioned in this article. He
may be an owner indirectly as an investor in a fund. You can
email him at jamessaft@jamessaft.com and find more columns at blogs.reuters.com/james-saft)
(James Saft)