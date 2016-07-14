COLUMN-Forget the helicopters, look out for that steamroller: James Saft

(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters)
By James Saft
July 14 Bond investors shouldn't be scanning the
skies for helicopters; the steamroller they stand before is
getting closer.
Picking up nickels in front of a steamroller is the classic
market metaphor for any strategy which offers low and usually
stable returns but with the small risk of catastrophic failure.
Yet it is the prospect of "helicopter money," the direct
financing of state spending by a central bank, potentially
through the issue of perpetual non-interest-paying debt, which
obsesses markets. Reports that Ben Bernanke, one of the
intellectual fathers of the idea, had consulted with Japan about
the possibility moved the yen and other markets sharply
this week.
Reuters sources were quick to pour cold water over the
notion, pointing out, among other things, that direct financing
by the Bank of Japan is illegal under Japanese law.
But with more than $13 trillion of sovereign debt carrying a
negative yield, investors do not need helicopters to rain down
money, much less hyperinflation, in order for their bond
allocations to come to grief.
Investors, as a general thing, hold sovereign bonds in their
portfolios not because they expect them to outperform but
because of other admirable qualities they have historically
displayed. Their yield serves as a steady stream of income and
as an asset class bonds have a stabilizing effect on portfolios,
moving generally in the opposite direction of other assets
during times of stress and usually with less violence.
One of those qualities - yield - is mostly no longer true.
The other, diversification, is also more doubtful than perhaps
it has ever been.
Everywhere you look, yields are turning negative. Germany on
Wednesday became the first euro zone nation to sell 10-year debt
at a negative yield, while Switzerland was able to
market a bond maturing in 2058 at a negative interest
rate. One-year U.S. yields are only about a half a
percent and those willing to take the risk of a 30-year Treasury
only get 2.25 percent in compensation.
To be sure, bonds have rallied this year and have played
their traditional role as portfolio ballast during bouts of
market instability. It is hard, however, to extrapolate forward
and expect this quality, of stabilizing returns, to persist. The
nickels are getting smaller and fewer and with the steamroller
approaching the risks are very asymmetric. We might get more
rallies in bonds but the potential for devastating loss, or just
long-term lousy performance, seems much larger.
RISK-FREE RATE? DON'T MAKE ME LAUGH
Chris Brightman, chief investment officer at Research
Affiliates, argues that ever more extreme monetary policy and
negative real rates have undermined government debt's role as
the signifier of the risk-free rate, a concept at the heart of
both portfolio construction and security valuation.
According to Research Affiliates' assumptions the expected
10-year real return is about half a percent a year for core
bonds, and even a 60/40 domestic equity and bond portfolio will
only make about 1.2 percent a year in real terms.
"Do we define guaranteed failure to meet our investment
objective as the absence of risk?," Brightman writes in a note
to clients.
"History teaches, however, that a sustained regime of
financial repression - an intentional policy of sustained
negative real interest rates imposed for the purpose of
inflating away the real value of debt - eventually produces high
and volatile inflation. During periods of financial repression,
government bonds are hardly risk free."
There is, of course, hot dispute about whether helicopter
money would lead to high or uncontrollable inflation or even
ultimately to a financing crisis. Perhaps, perhaps not. It
certainly feels, at least in Japan, as if it is an option with a
much higher likelihood than we would have dreamed two or three
years ago.
Those are problems for policy-makers but investors face
significantly different issues. Surely, causing a kind of
revulsion away from sovereign debt may even be part of the
solution, as the idea of very low rates is in part to get
investors to deploy capital in areas which will lead to higher
growth.
Investing in an asset class simply because it has always
been a core part of a portfolio, despite the fact that we've
never before faced a similar economic situation, seems like the
kind of thing which will feel, in retrospect, foolish.
That's not to say that investors should abandon bonds, much
less cash, entirely.
Look out, though: the nickels are few and far between and
the steamroller isn't getting any lighter.
