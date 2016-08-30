RPT-COLUMN-Kiss it goodbye, the great buyback boom is on the wane: James Saft

(Repeats earlier column without changes)
The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters)
By James Saft
Aug 30 The great stock buyback boom may be on
the wane, undermined by falling company earnings.
U.S. company stock buybacks are down 21 percent in the first
seven months of 2016 compared to the same period a year earlier,
according to TrimTabs Investment Research, a fall driven in part
by five consecutive quarters of year-over-year earnings declines
among S&P 500 stocks.
Buybacks, which cancel shares and thus increase per-share
earnings, have played a crucial role in supporting the stock
market since the financial crisis, flattering earnings even for
companies with static or falling revenues.
They, along with dividends, return cash to shareholders, a
process often facilitated by borrowed money.
"My biggest concern, which I voiced at the start of the year
and continue to worry about, is the sustainability of cash
flows. Put bluntly, U.S. companies cannot keep returning cash at
the rate at which they are today," Aswath Damodaran, a professor
of finance at New York University, writes in his blog.
Over the first six months of the year S&P 500 companies paid
out 112 percent of their earnings in the form of either
dividends or share buybacks. That, Damodaran argues, is the kind
of figure you might expect to see when a recession had suddenly
crimped company cashflows, not during a very long-running, if
tepid, expansion.
The last time companies were paying out this much more than
they are taking in was in 2008, when the financial crisis
hammered revenues faster than companies could cut buybacks and
dividends.
"Unless earnings show a dramatic growth (and there is no
reason to believe that they will), companies will start revving
down (or be forced to) their buyback engines and that will put
the market under pressure," according to Damodaran.
Facing difficulty in growing top-line revenues, companies
have been able to fund outsized cash distributions and buybacks
by selling bonds to a market hungry for an alternative to
Treasury bonds and their extremely low yields. That same hunger,
which has as its underlying cause extraordinary monetary policy,
has also driven appetite for equities, as investors felt forced
to take on more risk to gain even a modicum of reward.
RISING DEBT BUT FALLING ENTHUSIASM
Companies have issued debt in such size that net debt
compared to a standard measure of earnings is now at an all-time
high for non-financial companies in the S&P 500, according to
data from FactSet, having almost doubled in about five years.
Yet investors seem less enthusiastic about company buyback
plans. A Goldman Sachs basket of companies with the highest
share repurchases has underperformed the broader market this
year.
Certainly the very idea of buybacks has come under
increasing scrutiny. While a share buyback improves per share
earnings performance, it is a piece of financial engineering
which increases leverage but does nothing to improve a company's
product offerings or market position, much less its long-term
prospects. Indeed, the vogue for buybacks has happened at the
same time as an otherwise puzzling lack of corporate investment,
especially given that corporate profit margins are still high by
historic standards.
For the buyback boom to truly end, one of two things must
happen: companies must think better of it as a strategy, or
funds must run short or become difficult to obtain. Even more
likely, if money becomes more difficult to come by, the strategy
rethink will become more urgent.
Corporate profits are still pretty high as a percentage of
gross domestic product, but the trend, at least among the
largest companies, is downward. If that carries on, and it
clearly can even without the impetus of a recession, payouts
must be cut or even more debt will be required.
As of yet, demand for corporate bonds remains strong. Yields
on investment-grade U.S. corporate bonds are not far off
all-time lows, driven by falling government debt interest rates.
Volumes of bonds issued have been healthy too, though this year
may see less issuance of corporate debt than last.
One potential problem for the corporate debt boom, and the
accompanying buyback binge, would be rising interest rates.
While a return to historically normal rates seems far off,
markets are now betting that the Fed makes its second interest
rate hike in this tightening campaign in December, the
anniversary of its first last year. As interest rates for safer
instruments like Treasury bonds rise, the relative attractions
of corporate debt and corporate leverage will fall.
Stocks won't enjoy this process but long-term investors, who
depend on company dynamism and on overall economic growth,
should.
