COLUMN-Swiss watches, corruption battles and the high price of Facebook shares: James Saft

(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters)
By James Saft
Sept 1 Despite Facebook being locked out
of China since 2009, Mark Zuckerberg can, in part, thank the
Party for the healthy valuation of Facebook shares.
That's because the fewer Swiss watches corrupt officials in
China buy, the more shares of Facebook the Swiss National Bank
does.
Now follow along as we trace a particularly bizarre train of
cause and effect in a world where China is a huge economic force
and central banks are some of the world's largest equity
investors. Butterflies beating their wings in the rainforest of
Brazil have caused hurricanes in the Gulf of Mexico easier to
predict than this.
Facebook, locked out of China in the wake of rioting, has
ceded the field to more compliant domestic social media
platforms.
Between 2010 and 2011 exports of Swiss watches to China more
than doubled while exports to Hong Kong surged by a similar
amount. A fine watch is a very fine thing, no doubt, but in
China they have long served as sort of currency and talisman
among the nomenklatura, both a badge of power and wealth and a
favored gift to those one wishes to impress or sway. They are
also, especially at the high end, a portable store of value,
worth more by far than their weight in gold, something
officials, especially corrupt ones, value.
Immediately upon becoming General Secretary of the Communist
Party in 2012, Xi Jinping launched a crackdown on corruption
which is still being fought. The immediate motivations were
different from those behind the ouster of Facebook, but both
moves had certain themes in common, namely the desire to retain
a high level of control, over the internet on the one hand and
over an increasingly wealthy and powerful official class on the
other.
As usual, China is not kidding: the party said it punished
nearly 300,000 corrupt officials last year.
And as gift giving came in for special disfavor in the
crackdown, watch sales, both in mainland China and Hong Kong,
have been hit extremely hard. Exports of Swiss watches fell, and
carried on falling, with 460,000 fewer watches exported last
year, down 23 percent to Hong Kong and 4.7 percent to the
mainland. Watch exports to Hong Kong have now been contracting
for 18 consecutive months, those to the mainland for seven
months.
HOW NOW, ZUCKERBERG?
That's a problem for Switzerland, which earns half of its
output via exports, of which 11 percent are watches. Until last
month, Hong Kong alone was the single biggest export market for
Swiss watches, though with volume down by a third in the year to
July, the U.S. has now taken over top slot.
So how do Facebook and Mark Zuckerberg come in to this?
We'll get there, but first let this sink in: The Swiss
National Bank now owns more of the publicly traded Facebook
shares than Zuckerberg does. (here)
The SNB also owns more Facebook shares than all but about 20
U.S. mutual funds, having a stake worth $741 million, or a bit
more than 0.28 percent.
The SNB has plenty of problems, and a sagging market for one
of the country's principal exports feeds into a number of them.
First off, there is deflation, with prices falling for the
vast majority of the past five years. Then there is sub-par
growth, with the economy expanding in the past year by just 0.8
percent in real terms, less than half last year's clip. There is
also the very strong Swiss franc, which makes exports
that much more difficult.
One of the SNB's principal tactics in fighting its various
battles is foreign exchange intervention to contain the value of
the Swiss franc, a currency which, viewed as a safe haven, has
attracted very large flows. This leaves the SNB holding huge
amounts of foreign currency, which they must stash somewhere.
One of the places the SNB puts the money is into stocks, and
though it mostly buys shares in proportion to their weight in
main indices, that leaves the central bank as a very large owner
of companies like Facebook. As a new and large marginal buyer of
shares the SNB bears some credit, or responsibility, for their
valuations. Facebook shares are up 66 percent over the past two
years, the period of most heavy investment by the SNB.
Without a corruption crackdown, the SNB's job of hitting its
various mandates would be easier, and while we can't say for
sure their currency or investment policy would be different, it
just might. It is also possible, though not proven, that some of
the safe-haven flows coming into Switzerland and driving up the
value of the franc are from China and are owned by people in
fear of the corruption crackdown.
It is a strange and interconnected world.
Mark Zuckerberg might want to thank China for the corruption
crackdown, using a Facebook post, naturally. And don't forget to
tag the SNB.
(Editing by James Dalgleish)