SAFT ON WEALTH-Rising inflation spells end of low-volatility boom: James Saft

By James Saft
Oct 26 The boom in "low-volatility" stocks may
be coming to an end.
A long period of outperformance of shares with lower
volatility has helped to give rise in recent years to what
amounts to a new investment style, low volatility, with more
than $15 billion flowing into this type of mutual fund and
exchange-traded fund in the first seven months of the year,
according to Morningstar data. They now account for 13 percent
of U.S. ETF assets under management.
A recent period of lagging returns, both in the U.S. and
Europe, may be a signal that this run is in the early stages of
an extended return to mean. While the long-term performance data
of low-volatility vs high-volatility stocks still looks good,
some of the underlying drivers, particularly interest rate
movements, may be headed for either a cyclical or secular
reversal.
If, as appears likely, the so-called low-volatility effect
was driven in large part by falling inflation and momentum flows
from trend-following investors, then a potentially vicious
unwind may be at hand.
Falling interest rates do appear to help the performance of
stocks, such as the staples sector, which fall into the
low-volatility category. Yet new demand from all of the
low-volatility funds and investors has, as you would expect,
driven an expansion of the market price for a given dollar of
earnings by a low-volatility company.
"Our analysis tilts us towards the bears. Multiple re-rating
has indeed driven outperformance," analysts from the Barclays
European Equity Strategy team, led by Dennis Jose, write in a
note to clients.
"Furthermore, we find that the dominant driver of the
re-rating of low-vol stocks was a deceleration in global
inflation. However, with inflation having bottomed out, low-vol
stocks could hereon underperform, in our view."
Low-volatility funds are a subset of smart beta funds, a set
of techniques which tries to improve on index investing by
adjusting away from the typical cap-weighted style to take
advantage of supposed factors which can drive outperformance.
That low-volatility stocks can outperform higher-volatility
stocks is, on the face of it, a puzzle, given that investors
usually find high volatility unattractive, implying that the
market should offer better returns in compensation.
RISING RATES = UNDERPERFORMING LOW-VOL?
One thing is uncontroversial: the period during which
low-volatility shares have outperformed has been coincident with
a period of falling and then very low inflation and interest
rates. Since January 2002 U.S. low-volatility stocks have
outperformed by one percentage point annually, while their
European peers have beat the index by three points a year.
An academic study from Holland, released this month, finds
that low-volatility stocks are geared to falling interest rates,
and that interest rate movements can explain up to 80 percent of
the otherwise mysterious outperformance.
"We find that portfolios consisting of stocks with low
idiosyncratic volatility are exposed to more interest rate risk
than portfolios with stocks that have higher volatility. Our
results imply a strong implicit exposure to bonds of
low-volatility portfolios, increasing the returns," Joost
Driessen and Ivo Kuiper of Tilburg University and independent
researcher Robbert Beilo write. (here)
In other words, if you wanted to make the damage that rising
inflation and interest rates would do to your mixed portfolio
via bonds that much worse, low volatility is the strategy for
you.
Of course, while long bonds have crept higher in recent
weeks there is no assurance that we will see rising inflation or
rates. Indeed, it is possible that a period of extended secular
stagnation is at hand.
Headline inflation in many developed economies, notably the
U.S., has risen off of its lowest levels. Core inflation in the
U.S. is now at 2.3 percent, helped in large part by chunky wage
inflation of 3.3 percent. If this short trend is extended, we
might expect to see low-volatility shares lose their attractions
and underperform.
And low-volatility shares are not only expensive by some
measures, their performance has been driven by a re-rating by
investors of the value of a given dollar of their earnings.
Looking just at European stocks, Barclays finds that, unlike
earnings growth and dividends, price/equity multiple expansion
for low-volatility shares has been much greater than for the
broad market. Data in the U.S. tell a similar story.
So what, do you suppose, will happen to low-volatility
inflows during a period of underperformance? Inflows may well
turn to outflows, investors being what they are.
And what will happen to valuations if low-volatility funds
rather than being big buyers turn sellers?
Rinse and repeat, as they say on the back of the shampoo
tubes.
