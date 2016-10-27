COLUMN-U.S. monetary policy works better, may unwind harder: James Saft

(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters)
By James Saft
Oct 27 Faced with very low interest rates,
corporations in Japan and the U.S. have shown crucial
differences in strategy, helping to explain where markets and
the economy stand and where they may go.
While corporations in neither nation have shown especial
willingness to invest and expand production, U.S. corporations
have racked up debt while peers in Japan piled up cash.
The upshot is that in the U.S. growth may have gotten more
of a boost from monetary policy, via the stock market, but may
also have more to lose if, or when, things turn bad.
"The mechanisms by which BOJ and Fed money-printing find
their way into the equity market appear similar, but they are
not. The end game may have very different outcomes," Andrew
Lapthorne, quantitative strategist at Societe Generale in
London, wrote in a note to clients.
In the U.S. cheap central bank money led to greater
corporate leverage, as companies issued bonds cheaply and used
the money, not generally to build plants or hire people, but to
buy back more shares. The big risk shift since the financial
crisis in the U.S. has been from household to corporate balance
sheets.
In Japan, in contrast, corporate leadership has signally
failed to take the bait of low-cost funds, at least as a means
with which to lever shareholders to the bottom line. The Bank of
Japan has, perhaps instead, engaged in massive outright
purchases of shares, and now owns more than 60 percent of all
ETFs issued in Japan. The BOJ is also one of the five largest
shareholders in more than a third of the companies in the Nikkei
225 index.
"This difference is important. In a market downturn, equity
market losses will lead to the BOJ having to mark to market its
equity holdings at a lower price," according to Lapthorne.
"In the U.S., lower equity markets will lead to
balance-sheet disruption with the inevitable job losses and cuts
in capital spending. In a low-growth world, debt is dangerous;
in a deflationary world, debt is toxic. Japanese companies,
through years of experience, probably understand this and have
deleveraged as a result; U.S. corporates, perhaps foolishly,
have done the exact opposite."
Net debt to total assets among corporations in Japan has
dropped by a third since 2008, to 15 percent. In the U.S. the
same figure also dropped, but bottomed in 2011 and has since
risen to 22 percent, higher than its pre-crisis peak.
WHO IS BEING BORN AND WHO IS GETTING PAID
And while nominal capex by Japanese companies has increased
since the introduction of Abenomics, it fell 0.1 percent in the
most recent quarter. Japanese corporations are also carrying
almost $2.4 trillion in cash on their balance sheets, a record.
Both figures show at best tepid animal spirits among
businesspeople, and moreover reflect the fact that just sitting
still imposes little penalty in terms of missing out on future
growth.
To be sure, the underlying forces behind the divergence are
complex, and include differing demographics, tax regimes and,
crucially, executive compensation practices.
Japanese demographics are strongly negative, a fact not lost
on corporate strategists. Their reaction has been, generally, to
prioritize investment outside Japan, closer to current and
future market growth. And while Japan is now at last getting a
bit of wage pressure at home, the results of Abenomics have not
been anything close to what was envisioned.
U.S demographics are more positive, thanks largely to
immigration, and the puzzle remains as to why corporations have
chosen leverage over expansion, even while enjoying historically
high levels of profit.
Tax policy in the U.S. has made it expensive for
corporations to repatriate overseas gains, either to invest or
to pay out to shareholders. At the same time, sluggish to
non-existent revenue growth helped push companies to buy back
shares to flatter their earnings figures.
Given that executives are paid on options, a policy of
favoring near-term profitability over longer-term growth has
emerged. Monetary policy has given this a boost, but the
privileging of financial engineering over investment would
likely have happened anyway.
Though economic expansions don't die of old age, the current
U.S. one is 87 months long, the fourth longest since World War
Two. Things may bubble along in the current way, supporting both
modest investment and employment growth and strong equity
valuations.
If a downturn hits in the U.S., it's clear that corporations
with high leverage will be quick to cut spending and employment,
just as they were in 2007 and 2008.
If on the other hand inflation picks up and the Fed is able
to push rates back to historically normal levels over the next
couple of years that same debt will cost much more and may
dictate similar cutbacks.
