COLUMN-Welcome to the Trump inflation: James Saft

By James Saft
Nov 9 Americans did not elect a fiscally
moderate candidate; America elected Donald Trump with his
combination of tax cuts, infrastructure spending and attacks on
trade deals.
Republicans rode Trump's coat tails and promises into
maintaining control of Congress, implying they may not act as
much of a check on the new president's will.
Unsurprisingly, the bond market sees this as inflationary.
Stock markets, as they tend to, are surging as they discount
the rise in future cash flows from more spending and lower taxes
but wait until rates rise sharply to impose a penalty on the
value of those earnings.
Given a choice, the right move is almost always to believe
bond markets.
Ten-year U.S. government note yields jumped past
2 percent in the largest such move in three years while the S&P
500 gained 1 percent.
If the infrastructure spending actually comes, as opposed to
just handouts to the well-off via tax cuts, the irony is that
Trump's program is not too far from what central bankers have
been asking for, though they have not enjoyed and will not enjoy
the verbal abuse.
This is not to say that a Trump economic plan, once it is
clear, is sure to spur growth; if it includes imposing tariffs
and backing away from low-friction trade it will do the
opposite. Such a plan would be inflationary, and like a Cubs fan
who asks for a World Series before they die only to expire just
after, Fed officials might get the chance to restore normal
interest rates but end up regretting the wish.
The Trump of the late-night acceptance speech was not the
fire-breathing, NAFTA-destroying breaker of idols of the
campaign trail.
That reassured markets, and their recovery from the panicked
midnight sell-off is a big reason fed fund futures still see a
three-in-four chance of a rate hike at the December Fed meeting.
"The U.S. will move to a fiscally accommodative stance.
Whilst President-elect Trump may be somewhat constrained by a
Republican-controlled House of Representatives, it's safe to
assume we will see tax cuts, infrastructure and defense
spending," Stefan Isaacs, a bond fund manager at M&G
Investments, said in a note.
"With an economy at close to full employment this will prove
inflationary in the medium term and yield curves will continue
to exhibit a steepening bias."
If Trump returns to his campaign talk and imposes tariffs,
yields and inflation both would push further north.
PROOF IN PUDDING
For at least the time being, equity investors will enjoy the
expectation of higher growth, though the same shouldn't be true
for property, which is highly sensitive to the rates of interest
used to fund its purchase.
There is a possibility that the old-guard Republicans led by
Speaker of the House Paul Ryan may refuse successfully to sign
on for unfunded tax cuts and spending increases. Given the
backlash both in the U.S. and Britain, which voted to leave the
EU for a similar set of reasons as spurred Trump voters, that
would be an unusually brave move in a politician.
Bet, as the bond market is doing, that Trump will increase
the deficit and spur inflation. Even before the shock of the
election, the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget was
forecasting that President Trump would increase debt to more
than 100 percent of annual output by 2026.
"The key question will be how central banks will accompany
this shift in the policy mix, and how bond markets will price
the increased risk to inflation and financial stability. These
two questions give rise to possibly the two most
under-appreciated risks for 2017: bond markets and central
banks' credibility," Didier Saint-Georges of fund manager
Carmignac wrote clients.
We may have heard the last for a while of any experiment in
a "high-pressure economy," a phrase used by Fed chief Janet
Yellen to denote allowing inflation and growth to run a bit hot
in an effort to make up ground lost since the crisis. Fooling
around with new and potentially inflationary policy under a
loose-cannon president, one who accused the central bank of
political bias, seems unlikely. The Fed will protect its
credibility with rate rises if the fiscal policy mix and
inflation warrant.
The chances that the U.S. will return to a more "normal"
interest rate in the next two years just got a lot higher. Less
clear is whether higher rates will come with an increase of
growth, or with too much inflation and a fall in asset prices.
