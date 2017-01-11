SAFT ON WEALTH-The value stock reflation may be at hand: James Saft

(James Saft is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own)
By James Saft
Jan 11 If the Trump reflation actually comes few
will be happier than value investors.
Value stocks in the S&P 500 have outperformed the
broad index since the election by more than two percentage
points, extending their strong performance since the beginning
of 2016.
That's a huge reversal of their performance since the
financial crisis, since when value stocks underperformed,
suffering in comparison to more glamorous areas like technology.
Value stocks, typically those that trade at lower multiples
of earnings or book value, generally require more patience than
growth stocks, in part because they are, by definition, unloved,
and depend on a fundamental change in market opinion.
In the case of individual stocks, that hangs on improving
performance at a given company, but for the investing approach
as a whole to outperform requires a cyclical shift.
The expectation that U.S. growth will get a reflationary
bump from President-elect Donald Trump's spending plans is just
that: the kind of event which may fundamentally change investor
preferences.
Bond yields have headed higher as investors try to front-run
both wage and inflationary pressure from stronger growth and a
newly hawkish Federal Reserve.
"The jump in global bond yields represents a reflationary
reawakening just a year after deflation and recession fears were
dominant. Is this another false dawn? We don't think so,"
Philipp Hildebrand and Jean Boivin of BlackRock write in a note
to clients.
"This is an important psychological shift for investors
previously obsessing over downside risks to growth and
inflation, typified then by the talk of 'secular stagnation' and
'liquidity traps'."
The key concept is that equities are the longest duration
assets. Investors don't get their capital back on a schedule but
share, theoretically, in all future income generated by the
company.
That means that as investors demand a bigger premium for
holding longer duration assets like 10-year bonds, something
they now want because they at last fear, even a little,
inflation, other longer duration assets like stocks similarly
benefit.
Combine a long-duration asset with the low valuation of
value stocks, analysts at investment bank Jefferies argue, and
you should get a re-pricing upwards as long yields rise more
than short-term ones.
WORLD-WIDE BET?
While the impetus for the repricing is coming from the U.S.
election, the re-pricing and inflationary impulse are arguably
broader based and predate Trump.
"The big turning point must be the rise in inflation. It is
interesting to note that just as the U.S. presidential election
took place, both Chinese and U.S. corporate inflation indicators
have turned. Once again this will favor companies with high
operational and financial leverage," Jefferies analysts wrote in
a note to clients.
"The bottom line is that higher long rates ought to favor
low price-to-book, low price-to-equity and improving asset
turnover and is likely to prove a drag on expensively valued
stocks with stable asset turnover. 2017 should turn out to be a
good year for active value investors."
The upshot is that what had been cheap - value stocks and
the long-beaten down bank sector - gets re-rated upward almost
mechanically as the yield curve steepens. There are many more of
these types of shares in Japan and Europe, which have struggled
particularly in generating inflation. A little inflationary
impulse from abroad would go a long way towards expanding P/E
ratios.
Lots of companies with high fixed costs suffered during the
tepid but long-running recovery. Overall sales growth has been
weak and, with inflation quite low, companies in many value
sectors have had very little ability to raise prices. A bit of
growth and companies with those high fixed costs can generate
strong profit growth, justifying an expansion in the amount
investors will pay for a given dollar in earnings.
The risk, of course, is that financial markets move much
faster than economic recoveries. They also operate on animal
spirits. Prices for many value-type stocks, notably banks, have
already caught up a great deal. If, for example, Trump and
Congress don't come through with the expected stimulus, the
earnings increase investors are now expecting won't come
through. A sharp reversal away from value is likely.
Betting on U.S. economic policy is a high-risk sport these
days, but value stocks may well offer suitably high rewards.
