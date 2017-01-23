CORRECTED-COLUMN-Regulation-slashing Trump declares open season on suckers: James Saft

(Corrects to Dept of Labor from Dept of Justice in 9th
paragraph)
By James Saft
Jan 23 For investors faced with an
administration bent on cutting regulations, the obvious Trump
play is to choose simplicity over complexity.
For the financial industry, of course, the obvious play is
exactly the reverse.
That's because regulation tends to minimize complexity in
financial products, a complexity which is as toxic to the
ultimate gains of individual investors as it is beneficial to
financial services firms.
Trump has come out with all guns firing against what he sees
as a heavy regulatory burden in the U.S., freezing
implementation of all new and pending regulations as one of his
first acts as president.
"We think we can cut regulations by 75 percent. Maybe more,"
Trump said Monday in a meeting with corporate leaders.
My first reaction on hearing this: "I am never eating a
sausage again."
My second was that, to the extent this applies to financial
services, a lot of investors are going to get hoodwinked. Or
rather continue to be hoodwinked.
Much, as ever, is unclear when it comes to Trump policy: the
extent to which he genuinely intends to cut regulations by 75
percent (or maybe more!); the likelihood that he actually could;
and how much all of this would apply to the securities and
savings businesses.
One new regulation which is likely to be de-fanged if not
derailed is the Department of Labor's fiduciary rule, which had
been scheduled to take effect in April. Reports have said it may
be the subject of an executive order as early as this week.
Already the target of more than one unsuccessful legal
challenge from industry, the fiduciary rule would require
financial advisors who give investment advice for retirement
accounts, like Individual Retirement Accounts and 401k vehicles,
to be subject to a fiduciary standard. A fiduciary standard, the
single strongest such of its kind, means that advisors must act
solely in the client's best interest.
That's a lot tighter, and allows for a lot less mis-selling
and over-selling of expensive self-defeating financial products,
than the alternative "suitability standard" which allows
advisors considerable wriggle room to argue that heavy financial
engineering or risk taking is in line with what the client is
seeking.
The lower standard is a cash cow: the Obama administration
estimated that conflicts of interest between advisors and
clients left savers about $17 billion per year worse off,
lowering annual returns by about 1 percentage point.
REGULATION VS EFFICIENCY? DON'T MAKE ME LAUGH
Given how woefully behind so many Americans are at saving
for retirement and, further, how thin high returns may be on the
ground over the next decade, axing the fiduciary rule would be a
disaster.
One argument against regulation is that it impairs both
innovation and efficiency, which is undoubtedly true sometimes,
particularly in downstream technology industries where rules can
stymie the adoption of better products.
In finance, though, based on 130 years of data, we have,
almost literally, nothing to gain from innovation.
The unit cost of a dollar of financial intermediation has
remained about two cents for 130 years, according to figures
from Thomas Philippon, Professor of Finance at New York
University. First the telegraph, then the telephone, then the
mainframe computer and then the internet all came and yet,
mysteriously, saving or allocating capital got not one whit
cheaper.
Philippon argues that if savers are to benefit from the next
wave of innovation, such as blockchain banking, it will be
because regulation stops existing banks from co-opting it and
keeping all of the benefits of efficiencies to themselves.
As for the costs of regulation when it comes to retirement
savings you are going to have to demonstrate that they are
greater than that 1 percent a year in returns that conflicts of
interest are now costing clients.
Savers are actually in a comparatively better situation to
defend themselves against the dog-eat-dog world of lower
oversight and streamlined regulation which Trump seems bent on.
If food safety regulations degrade, most of us, unless we
want to make our own sausage, will find ourselves at the mercy
of industry. The same goes for the air we breathe, the water we
drink and the roads on which we travel.
But while a great number of people would benefit from a
financial advisor acting as a fiduciary, most retirement savers
who don't have access to one or don't see the value will have
low-complexity, low-cost options such as index funds. Combine
that with diversification and regular rebalancing and most will
do as well as they could reasonably expect.
Complex financial products are rarely made that way for
consumers' benefit and in the new world we are entering, savers
should opt for the cheap and simple.
(Editing by James Dalgleish)