RPT-SAFT ON WEALTH-Bubble-spotting, like genius parenting, is rare

By James Saft
April 19 “Is this market a bubble?” and “Is my
kid a genius?” are two questions which are asked far more often,
and with less profit, than they should.
Financial advisors probably dread the asking of the one,
just as much as teachers fear the other.
That’s because both questions, when asked by the typical
investor or parent, embed both a delusion of detective skill and
a wrong-headed idea of the point of the exercise.
You will very likely not be able to work out the answer, and
will be prone to make the wrong move even if you do.
Moreover, and this applies equally to bubble hunting or
genius cultivating, you make the cardinal error of putting
yourself firmly at the center of an operation in which you
belong well on the periphery.
Your kid probably isn’t a genius and won’t be helped, and
may well be hurt, by your interest in the matter.
The market probably isn’t in a bubble and your consideration
of the matter sets you on a path to do more harm then good.
“The bubbles that did not burst are just as important for
investors to know about as the bubbles that did burst. Placing a
large weight on avoiding a bubble, or misunderstanding the
frequency of a crash following a boom, is dangerous for the
long-term investor because it forgoes the equity risk premium,”
Yale finance professor William Goetzmann wrote last year in a
study of bubbles in financial history. ( here
)
“In simple terms, bubbles are booms that went bad but not
all booms are bad.”
What Goetzmann found is that booms are more likely to be
followed by another boom than by a bust.
Looking at 21 national stock markets since 1900, 14 percent
of the time stocks doubled in real terms over a three year
period, or what we might call a boom.
Subsequent to this markets which doubled halved 3.37 percent
of the time in the following year but doubled again 8.37 percent
of the time.
Stretch that out to five years and post-boom markets double
again a bit less than 50 percent of the time but only halve
about 8.0 percent of the time.
Get out after a boom and you are more likely to miss another
boom than a bust.
Clearly, unless you are exceptionally good at bubble
detecting you are playing with fire in attempting to pick them
out.
FOREVER BLOWING BUBBLES
Of course bubbles, those artificial and unsustainable
increases in asset prices, like geniuses, exist and of course
they make a big impression when they come around.
Bubbles happen for a complex and fascinating set of
reasons.
A short list of causes would need to include human
psychology and the fear of missing out, monetary policy and its
late tendency to see asset price rises as a means to achieve
aims previously met by genuine innovation and fiscal policy.
It is also true that the fact that we benchmark the managers
we hire to steer our mutual and pension funds means they have an
in-built motivation to chase irrational market valuations
higher. If they sit out bubbles they are more likely to get
fired.
That helps to drive both genuine booms and bubbles alike.
The person who can determine which is which, especially the
person who is simply managing their own retirement or long-term
savings risk, is a rare bird and unaccountably in the wrong job.
So, sure, an optimum execution of investment would avoid
bubbles, but a typical investors’ main risk isn’t that they
might be subject to a downdraft but that they, in seeking
shelter, may miss out on equity gains while doing so.
Investors, like parents, should aim to do reasonably well
and act cautiously, and with a proper respect for how little
they know about the future and what will be for the best.
Exceptional phenomena, like crashes or child geniuses are
just that, exceptional, and best left to worry about themselves.
Bubbles, therefore, are a problem, but one which individuals
are in a very poor position to mitigate. Policy makers should
worry about bubbles, which can be more destructive to human and
economic capital then they tend to be to portfolios.
Better fund management incentive systems and more
symmetrical monetary policy around potential market bubbles
would be a good thing.
You, on the other hand, are more than likely to do yourself,
and your portfolio, damage by trying to time bubbles
(James Saft)