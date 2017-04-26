SAFT ON WEALTH-When online employee ratings tip fraud: James Saft

(James Saft is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own)
By James Saft
April 26 While websites on which employees
anonymously rate their companies are typically used by would-be
hires, fund managers should pay close attention too.
A new study finds that employee surveys on company rating
website Glassdoor can be used to find companies at higher risk
of fraud and misreporting.
Corporate fraud and deceit, as a general rule, isn’t the
result of individual bad apples but the poison fruit of a
dysfunctional corporate culture. Enron is a prime example on the
accounting side just as Wells Fargo, with its millions of fake
accounts, shows how a high-pressure culture can lead to
wrongdoing and damage to shareholders.
Indeed the Auditing Standards Board has identified three
preconditions it labels “the fraud triangle”: employees who face
pressure to meet benchmarks, who have the opportunity to commit
fraud, and who can rationalize it away.
Yuan Ji of Hong Kong Polytechnic University and Oded
Rozenbaum and Kyle Welch of George Washington University
examined more than one million anonymous reports by purported
employees of major companies on Glassdoor, theorizing that the
way in which they rate their bosses, their company’s culture and
their own job satisfaction might give insight into the
likelihood of shenanigans at a given firm. (here)
The upshot is pretty clear: companies with unhappy employees
with a low opinion of the climate at their firms and with
contempt for their bosses are a red flag.
“We find that firms with lower levels of 'culture and
values' (as measured by employees) and lower levels of job
satisfaction are more likely to be subjected to SEC fraud
enforcement actions and securities class action lawsuits. The
same measures of corporate climate are also associated with an
increased likelihood that a company will narrowly meet or beat
market earnings estimates,” the authors write in a study
released this year.
“Conversely, we find job satisfaction and positive employee
opinions of senior leadership to be associated with lower
abnormal accruals.”
Abnormal accruals are unusual accounting set-asides which
can indicate danger in accounting practices at a company.
To be sure, there are reasons to treat the results
cautiously, not least the possibility that it is
disproportionately people with an axe to grind who go online and
rate their companies.
Still the data, even when adjusted in a variety of ways,
shows a link between how companies are rated on Glassdoor and
how often they are named in securities class action lawsuits or
are subject to SEC Accounting and Auditing Enforcement Releases.
ACCOUNTING, GAMIFIED
These companies are also more likely to just meet or exceed
analysts' expectations of their earnings, another thing which
can be a marker that accounting is being 'gamed'.
Given indications that there are widespread problems with
accounting, and moreover, the big impact it can have on firm
value if fraud comes to light, this, or other similar data, is a
set of indicators both investors and regulators may want to pay
closer attention to.
A 2015 survey of almost 400 chief financial officers and
finance executives found they themselves believe that a whopping
20 percent of firms “intentionally distort earnings, even though
they are adhering (to GAAP principles).”
More than a third of the CFOs said that earnings which don’t
correlate with cash flow from operations, or strong earnings
despite falling cash flows, were significant red flags.
A 2014 study estimated that the cost to investors of a fraud
at a given company was 22 percent of its enterprise value.
Averaged across the market as a whole, fraud accounts for a loss
equal to 3 percent of enterprise value.
If the lesson for investors is to pay attention to culture,
the message to executives and boards is that they ignore the
culture of their company and how it impacts employees at their
peril.
“As with so many other corporate improprieties, many people
at Wells Fargo knew for some time about the fraudulent sales
practices,” Ben Heineman of Harvard Law School and Harvard
Kennedy School of Government, a former GE general counsel, wrote
on Wednesday. (here#more-85849)
“Yet a decentralized culture - with fatal indifference and
passivity in the CEO, corporate control functions and,
ultimately, the board - let bad behavior go on for far too long
with the involvement of far too many people.”
Employees do bad things because their jobs give them
incentives to, because those very same incentives very often
give them the tools with which to commit fraud, and because the
whole arrangement affords them the contempt to justify it and
the sense that others are in on the bezzle.
It isn’t that we’ve seen this movie before; it is a sit-com
of sorts, with more episodes always in production.
(Editing by James Dalgleish)
)