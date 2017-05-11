COLUMN-The asymmetric risks of betting on a 'smooth' Brexit: James Saft

(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters)
By James Saft
May 11 The Bank of England basing its forecasts
and policy on a 'smooth' Brexit ignores its, and Britain’s,
asymmetric risks to the downside.
That’s the good news; the bad news is that the BOE probably
hasn’t got the tools to handle even a mildly bumpy divorce from
the European Union, much less a botched one.
Leaving interest rates on hold at 25 basis points on
Thursday, the BOE once again forecast an eventual return to
robust wage growth, in combination with a Brexit process which
includes a comprehensive trade agreement and continued access to
the single market for British firms throughout the forecast
period.
Considering British Prime Minister Theresa May’s aggressive
and unrealistic stance thus far, and the united front presented
by European negotiating partners, that is a rather large
assumption.
“The risks to the Monetary Policy Committee’s growth
projections, therefore, lie overwhelmingly to the downside,
given the real possibility that Brexit negotiations turn
acrimonious,” Samuel Tombs of Pantheon Macroeconomics wrote in a
client note.
Asked in the press conference if the BOE had modeled a
messier Brexit, Governor Mark Carney said it had not:
“We would have had to do an alternative forecast with some
variant of a disorderly negotiating process, and we have not
done that,” he said.
That would have been tiring, I see that.
Just as everything looks like a nail to a man with a hammer,
nothing, apparently, looks like it may require interest rate
reductions or extraordinary measures to a central bank, like the
BOE, with little room to maneuver.
In other words, don’t ask questions if you won’t have an
adequate answer to the results. With only 25 basis points
between it and the zero lower bound, even a garden variety
downturn, which the UK may well suffer soon, may show BOE tools
to be inadequate.
Beyond assuming the negotiations are smooth, the BOE is also
reckoning everyone else will go out on this particular limb.
Baked into their forecasts are expectations that weak
sterling will attract investment into new production, driving
wages at last higher, and that households will then spend
optimistically again.
Since both consumers and prospective foreign investors can
read, they will have read the accounts of May’s recent dinner
with EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker which he
described, to German Chancellor Angela Merkel, as demonstrating
the prime minister as “deluding herself” and unprepared for the
length and difficulty of negotiations. Inbound investment to
take advantage of a weak pound will be much less than would
normally be true until Brexit is more settled.
BREAKDOWN AS A STRATEGY?
The BOE, like Britain, is in a tight spot; weak sterling has
led to above-target inflation - about 3 percent this year - at
the same time wage growth continues to lag and living standards
decrease.
"This is going to be a more challenging time for British
households," Carney said. "Real income growth ... will be
negative (and) wages won't keep up with prices."
A wage hike anytime soon is thus out of the question.
And while it is true, and the BOE explicitly said, that it
cannot insure Britain against the costs of leaving the EU, there
seems no question that the central bank should be preparing for
the possibility of a rocky exit. Or at the very least, for a
Brexit-induced slowdown even in the event matters proceed slowly
and damagingly.
There is such a disconnect between Britain’s relatively weak
position in seeking exit terms and its blithe bluster that some
have begun to speculate that the end in mind is anything but a
'smooth' exit.
“It is a lopsided affair, in which the British hold few
cards,” Peter Ludlow, a man with long experience of EU affairs,
writes in a client note for Llewellyn Consulting.
“Not surprisingly, therefore, there are those in London, but
also in Brussels, who regard Mrs May’s stance as calculated -
that she is planning for a breakdown, because any agreement on
European Council terms would be indefensible in British
politics. Breakdown might, for her, be the easy way out.”
Perhaps a resounding victory in upcoming June elections will
give May the freedom to show, and negotiate from, weakness, but
this is a risky game for her and for Britain. On the evidence of
the BOE’s performance Thursday, this is a risk they feel they
must run.
If a downturn comes, so will the time to discuss
extraordinary monetary policy, or rather more extraordinary
monetary policy. If Brexit really turns ugly the discussion will
turn to capital and foreign exchange controls. For the central
bank to discuss this now avails not, and probably can only harm.
The rest of us had better do it for ourselves.
(Editing by James Dalgleish)
)