SAFT ON WEALTH-In rare twist, cash may prove better portfolio protector than bonds: James Saft

(James Saft is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own)
By James Saft
May 31 With bond yields at historic lows, cash
may now be in a rare period when it offers better portfolio
protection and diversification than bonds.
Yields on benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes
are just 2.2 percent, driven nearly 40 basis points lower since
March by a rally in bond prices on moderate growth and sluggish
inflation.
The yield on cash, of course, is even lower, with
three-month Treasury bills yielding just 0.98
percent, but cash’s usually discreet attractions may now,
unusually, mean that its low volatility and more symmetrical
risks give it the upper hand over bonds in portfolio
construction.
“In a low-return world, the drawdowns from government bonds
have been significant,” Alain Bokobza and the asset allocation
team at Societe Generale write in a note to clients.
“We find the excess return offered by government bonds over
cash is now in negative territory. Due to lower volatility,
lower correlation and a similar expected return as for bonds,
our (methodology) finds cash a more effective instrument for
portfolio protection in the current market environment.”
In dollar terms, the rolling 12-month returns from
Treasuries have turned negative and the maximum drawdown - the
biggest loss - has increased this year. Clearly, too, with
government bonds at such low yields, an investor realistically
faces more risk from rising rates, which hit capital values,
than potential returns from falling rates.
Perhaps even more importantly, Societe Generale calculates
that government bonds are now more highly correlated to a basket
of other assets including equities than cash. An uncorrelated
asset, one which tends to move less in the same direction, is
useful as a diversifier.
Investors diversify, usually primarily into government
bonds, not because they expect to make more money in them but
because they serve as ballast, keeping a portfolio stable and
allowing the owner to take on more risk via high-returning
assets like equities than they otherwise would.
Over the very long term, since 1871, the equity-bond
correlation has been close to zero, meaning bonds are extremely
useful as portfolio insurance, generally moving in the opposite
direction to stocks. (here)
That’s changed, perhaps as markets have become more tightly
integrated, and Socgen now sees a correlation of about 30
percent between stocks and the rest of the financial universe
outside cash.
If government bonds don’t yield much, move around a lot in
value and won’t pay off when your other assets are going down,
then their value to investors is far less.
HISTORY NOT KIND TO CASH
To be sure, history has not been kind to cash. In the U.S.,
cash has averaged an annualized real return of just 0.8 percent
since 1900, compared to 2 percent for bonds, according to Credit
Suisse data. Since 2000, the comparison is even less flattering:
cash has lost 0.5 percent of its value annually in real terms,
compared to a 5.1 percent return from bonds.
Cash has usually had a place in investment portfolios, but
its attractions and payoffs are only loosely related to the
small yield it generates. Cash is valued by investors for its
optionality, meaning cash’s value isn’t in its returns, which
are small other than in the rare periods when short-term rates
are much above inflation, but in the way in which it can be
deployed.
But cash also holds its value better than stocks and bonds
during periods of volatility.
A concern now is the not far-fetched scenario in which bonds
and stocks both lose value at the same time and at close to the
same rate, a contrast to their usual lower level of co-movement.
Investor and historian Peter Bernstein made the case in the
1980s for a portfolio split 75/25 between equities and cash,
over the typical 60 percent equities/40 percent bonds. Bernstein
observed that though cash tends to return less than bonds, it
always outperforms when bonds lose money and, he held, would
keep pace with bonds about a third of the rest of the time.
Add in lower volatility and you can create a portfolio which
takes on more risk in higher-returning assets, be they equities,
real estate or whatever you prefer.
The truth is that investors have never faced a period
analogous to today - with interest rates this low and asset
markets supported so much by monetary policy.
Cash looks better than it usually does, but when in
uncharted waters it is usually best to proceed slowly.
(Editing by James Dalgleish)
)