SAFT ON WEALTH-The corporate governance flaw at heart of investment management: James Saft

his own)
By James Saft
June 12 Lousy incentives for corporate
stewardship is a flaw at the heart of our system of delegated
asset management.
What’s more, index funds, which are rapidly becoming the
dominant force in investment management, have the lowest
incentive to spend money to chivy the companies whose shares
they hold to perform better.
The upshot is that companies in the U.S. are increasingly
free to act without proper shareholder oversight, theoretically
leading to more executive self-dealing, lower investment returns
and lower economic growth.
Activist hedge fund investors are part of this ecosystem,
and can do excellent work in holding corporate feet to the fire,
but they are, while growing, relatively few in number and will
tend to have a short-to-medium-term outlook.
“Investment managers of mutual funds - both index funds and
actively managed funds - have incentives to under-spend on
stewardship and to side excessively with managers of
corporations,” Lucian Bebchuk and Scott Hirst, both of Harvard
Law School, and Alma Cohen of Tel Aviv University write in a
newly revised study. (here)
“We show that these incentives are especially acute for
managers of index funds, and that the rise of such funds has
system-wide adverse consequences for corporate governance.”
The nexus of the problem, as is so often the case, is a
regulation intended to protect investors in mutual and similar
funds from self-dealing by asset management companies
themselves. Under these rules if a mutual fund spends a dollar
on corporate governance issues - and the research and campaigns
involved are labor intensive - they must bear those costs out
of their fee income. So if a mutual fund wants to launch a proxy
fight it bears the cost out of its fees.
In theory this allows some upside to activist stewardship
for active fund managers, but not a lot. Given that the average
active equity management fee is 79 basis points annually, active
investors spending money on corporate governance only stand able
to benefit by the amount it increases the value of the holdings
times 0.79 percent, not a lot.
They also might attract new funds by outperforming against
active peers based on corporate governance campaigns, but this
too makes a weak tea. Active managers really only have an
incentive to intervene and spend money beating up company
management if they are overweight a company. This also means
they have the opposite incentive if they are underweight.
RISE AND RISE OF INDEX FUNDS
That’s not even counting the conflicts of interest which
fund families can have; as they provide corporations with
pension and cash management services, angering them with a proxy
fight isn’t always good business.
For index funds the self-interest math is even worse. If an
index fund can drive up the value of a holding it will collect
more fees, as fees are calculated on a percent of portfolio
basis, but that is a tiny amount. The average equity index fund
stands to make just 12 basis points annually on the increase in
value of a holding if it goes higher due to better corporate
governance.
But index funds, which own almost a third of the equity
market, don’t differentiate themselves on performance; their
selling proposition is a market return at a low price. So if one
index fund family decides to spend a lot of money on corporate
governance research and campaigns, their peers can get a free
ride, enjoying the extra fee income as shares rise in value but
funding none of the underlying costs.
Research by the Wall Street Journal in October found that
Vanguard, BlackRock and State Street Global Advisors, who
together control about $7.5 trillion in index fund assets, have
between 40 and 50 employees dedicated to voting and stewardship
activities. (here)
Those three, and a host of other institutional investors, as
part of the Investor Stewardship Group, have launched a
framework intended to set a baseline of investment stewardship
and corporate governance guidelines. This takes effect Jan 1,
2018. (www.isgframework.org/)
This is welcome, but the underlying tension between profits
at the asset manager level and stewardship issues remains.
“These agency problems limit the extent to which our
corporate governance system is able to benefit from the
increased concentration of shareholdings, and are a key
impediment to improving the governance of publicly traded
corporations,” Bebchuk, Cohen and Hirst write.
One welcome step would be a review of the regulations
requiring investment firms to eat all of the costs of
stewardship out of their fees.
With returns in equities potentially sub-par for the next
decade or more due to demographic and other pressures,
pressuring corporate America to run itself better may prove to
be money well spent.
(Editing by James Dalgleish)
