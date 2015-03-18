COLUMN-Who needs a dog when you've got the Fed?: James Saft

(James Saft is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own)
By James Saft
March 18 The Federal Reserve has proved once
again that investors can ditch the dog: they have a friend in
the U.S. central bank.
The Fed removed 'patient' from its statement but threw in
enough sweeteners, notably cuts in anticipated rate increases
and a downgrade to the level of unemployment it thinks would
prompt inflation, to further reinforce the tradition of FOMC day
as a kind of secular Christmas.
So while a June hike in interest rates, the first since
2006, is now a possibility, and a September rise seems highly
likely, the Fed sent clear signals that any normalization will
be slow and take much care over the wellbeing of households.
Stocks duly rallied, as they have on so many past Federal
Open Market Committee days, with the S&P 500 rising in a
straight line on the news to stand more than 1.2 percent higher
than just before it. Bonds rallied as well, sending yields on
U.S. five-year Treasuries down by more than 11 basis
points to 1.44 percent, a more than 10 percent fall.
Fed Chair Janet Yellen even did U.S. companies, and their
stockholders, a favor by drawing a line between the strong
dollar and suppressed exports and inflation. That gave the
dollar a push downward, which helps risk assets
denominated in dollars.
"The word 'patient' was removed, but the meaning of patient
remained," Ward McCarthy, chief financial economist at Jefferies
& Co, wrote in a note to clients.
Ruling out a rise in April, the Fed gave the impression that
there was still ground to travel before hikes could begin:
"The Committee anticipates that it will be appropriate to
raise the target range for the federal funds rate when it has
seen further improvement in the labor market and is reasonably
confident that inflation will move back to its 2 percent
objective over the medium term," the Fed said in its statement
after the decision.
COMFORTING PROJECTIONS
Getting off of the zero-to-25-basis-points floor is a
priority, perhaps to give room for maneuver if ever the
expansion ends, but almost everything else the Fed said on
Wednesday was good news for risk assets.
The Fed reduced its analysis of how low unemployment can
sink before inflation rises, NAIRU (non-accelerating inflation
rate of unemployment), to between 5.0 and 5.2 percent from 5.2
to 5.5 percent. That's key, because with unemployment now at 5.5
percent, this eases pressure to anticipate a wage inflationary
spiral and raise rates in response.
The central bank also brought its projections of where rates
will be in the future down closer to market expectations. The
median for the end of 2015 is now 0.625 percent, down from 1.125
percent in December. The Fed now also expects growth of 2.5
percent this year, down from 2.8 percent in December, and just
2.2 percent in 2016.
This was all a pleasant surprise to equity markets, which
had their best day since January. The big fear among risk
investors, and this scenario may still play out, is that wages
begin to recover and equities are caught in a vise of rising
interest rates and declining profit margins. The Fed is in no
hurry to tighten its part of the vise and could get caught
back-footed if wages do show strength.
SANTA CLAUS COMES TO TOWN (8X A YEAR)
To be sure, the wisdom of the Fed's caution could be
confirmed. Global conditions are hardly strong. China and Europe
are exporting deflation. Housing in the U.S. is not at all
playing its traditional role as an engine of growth, and housing
formation among the young is disappointing. The secular
stagnation thesis has some merit.
Instead, I'd ask you to look not at what the Fed does, much
less says, but on the effects it manages to achieve. There is no
question that it has a nearly 30-year history of being very
risk-asset-friendly.
A study by New York Fed economists David Lucca and Emanuel
Moench published in The Journal of Finance in February shows
that an enormous proportion of the equity risk premium, the
extra return investors get for holding stocks, occurs in the
window directly around Fed policy announcements. (here#)
Between 1994, when the Fed started making scheduled policy
announcements, and 2011, fully 80 percent of U.S. stocks' excess
returns occurred in the 24 hours before FOMC announcements.
And, as it was today, the afterglow period is good too.
During the same period excess returns are "essentially" flat if
you exclude the three-day window around the big day. Sell two
days after and don't buy back until a day before the next
announcement.
Forget the old Wall Street saying about getting a dog if you
need a friend: you've got the Fed.
