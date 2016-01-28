SAFT ON WEALTH-Politics to blame for China stocks' lost decades: James Saft

(James Saft is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
Jan 28 The huge and puzzling gap between China's
great long-term economic growth and the terrible performance of
its stock market is significantly explained by politics.
A new study finds a strong link between political
connections and initial public offerings in China, one which is
doing the average investor no favors.
Hong Zhou and Guoping Li of Beijing's Central University of
Finance and Economics find in a paper that 74 percent of private
firms which get to list under Chinese IPO rules are politically
connected. What's more, those politically connected firms are
also more likely to report "significant deterioration" in
financial performance after listing.
"The widespread existence and ubiquitous importance of
political connections in China's stock markets suggests that to
some degree, China's stock markets have been regulated on a
political connections-based regime, which may explain the poor
performance of China's stock markets," the authors write in a
paper published last week. (here)
While China has come in for much press on its heavy-handed
approach to going after those it deems responsible for last
year's stock market slump, the truth is that China has been
disappointing equity investors for decades.
The numbers are especially striking when compared to the
great growth in China's economy.
While Chinese GDP has increased nine-fold since 1999, its
main stock market index is only up a paltry 160 percent.
The MSCI China index is only up about 29 percent since
1991, including dividends, as against a 456 percent gain in the
S&P 500 and a 321 percent advance in the MSCI Emerging
Markets Index. Even U.S. Treasuries have nearly
tripled the return of the MSCI China index since
1991.
The study looks exclusively at privately owned companies, as
opposed to state-owned firms, which sometimes in China also have
listings. To qualify as politically connected for the purposes
of the study, a firm which has an IPO must have a politically
connected top manager, an important tie to a state-owed company
or agency, or be backed by an investor with significant
political connections. It says a great deal about the pervasive
influence of the Communist Party and politics in China that
almost three quarters of firms that list meet one of those
hurdles.
MERIT IS A TRICKY THING
One peculiarity of China's stock market listing process is
that firms are evaluated by regulators ahead of an IPO on a
"merit-review" basis led by the China Securities Regulatory
Commission, China's version of the SEC. Merit review is both
more opaque than a U.S.-style review, which depends on high
levels of public disclosure, and also therefore more subject to
political suasion. The implication is that the CSRC has and uses
greater latitude in determining who gets to list in order to
reward and punish.
The data showed that not only were politically connected
IPOs far more common in China than anywhere else studied, but
that those firms which were politically connected were most
likely to show a marked deterioration in their performance
post-IPO. While it is impossible to prove, it is reasonable to
suppose that a more open process for pre-IPO approval would
uncover firms which were either falsifying their performance or
showing some marked deterioration. Investors in Chinese firms
don't benefit from a process which does this kind of discovery
well.
The study also found that politically connected Chinese
firms were more likely to engage in "law-breaking" such as
falsifying financial statements. Yet despite breaking
regulations more often, they were less likely than others to be
punished.
Of politically connected firms, 92 percent that falsified
financial reports and 90 percent that violated laws were not
prosecuted by regulatory authorities.
The authors, and it is hard to disagree, argue that China
should move to a more open, disclosure-based review process, as
well as freeing stock exchanges from direct political control.
They'd also like to see better and more equal-handed enforcement
by regulators.
Sadly, a look at China's approach to regulation over the
past year gives little hope for a belief that China will be
quick to reform. While making much of its desire to be a global
capital market, China's short-selling hunting and practice of
staging public confessions by supposed malefactors shows things
are not moving in the right direction.
This puts investors in a very difficult position. It is very
hard to simply take a pass on the world's second-largest economy
as an investment destination.
Reading this study, and the news, it may be hard for
thinking investors to do anything else.
(At the time of publication James Saft did not own any direct
investments in securities mentioned in this article. He may be
an owner indirectly as an investor in a fund. You can email him
at jamessaft@jamessaft.com and find more columns at blogs.reuters.com/james-saft)
