SAFT ON WEALTH-Look to Twitter, not Google for investment tips: James Saft

(James Saft is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own)
By James Saft
April 6 The Google-curated Internet is full of
sound and fury amounting to little, but the Twitterverse, it
seems, knows what it is talking about.
That's the upshot of two new investment studies which seek
to use Google search and Twitter to inform trading strategies.
The first, from MIT, showed that measuring tweet sentiment
on the day of Federal Open Market Committee meetings yields data
which can be profitably used in trading. (here)
Another, from Norway, using Google trends data, shows that
high search interest in companies actually predicts low future
returns in the following week, a finding in contrast to earlier
similar papers.
(ttp://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.cfm?abstract_id=2756370)
It is, of course, not quite as simple as this, but the
studies, part of a huge rush to invest profitably based on
social media and Internet data, do tend to confirm Twitter's
reputation as a sort of insiders' clubhouse, as opposed to
Google's more mass appeal. Ironically, this view has held back
Twitter stock due to fears it will have difficulty growing much
beyond its base of fierce adherents. Google parent Alphabet
stock, in contrast, with its place embedded at the
heart of everything online, is up 38 percent over one year, as
against a 67 percent loss for Twitter.
Twitter does seem to produce good information about
sentiment on those most market-moving of events: Federal Reserve
interest rate decisions.
The MIT study looked at English-language tweets in 2007-14
about the Fed, measuring sentiment and adjusting for the reach
of the tweeter.
"We exploit a new dataset of tweets referencing the Federal
Reserve and show that the content of tweets can be used to
predict future returns, even after controlling for common asset
pricing factors," the authors, Andrew Lo, a professor at MIT,
and Pablo Azar, a PhD student there, write.
They further "find that a tweet-based asset-allocation
strategy outperforms several benchmarks, including a strategy
that buys and holds a market index as well as a comparable
dynamic asset allocation strategy that does not use Twitter
information."
On days the FOMC meets, a one-standard deviation increase in
tweet sentiment will increase returns by 0.62 percent, the study
shows, a significant outperformance over a short period.
CHICKEN VS EGG VS QE
Importantly, during the 2010-2014 period a simple strategy
which buys stocks on the day before FOMC decisions did not
perform well, in contrast to historical norms, but the
Twitter-informed strategy did. That indicates that the results
are not simply a product of the well known pre-FOMC drift effect
of rising stocks.
There are plenty of other caveats though, mostly indicating
the need for further research. Twitter, the Fed and financial
markets were all in unusual or unprecedented situations from
2007-14. Markets were generally rising, supported in part by
totally unprecedented monetary policy.
At the same time Twitter was coming into its own and became,
for many market participants, a key part of how they monitored
events and one another on FOMC day. While Twitter shareholders
might want lots of new users, it is very possible that
tweet-derived data becomes less useful over time if more of the
tweets are pictures of people's cute cats batting at Janet
Yellen on the television.
A 2015 Johns Hopkins study used Twitter to help generate
sentiment data on company earnings in a predictive way.
On to Google, where earlier studies of search volume showed
that rising interest led to positive one- or two-week returns.
This study, by academics at the Norwegian University of Science
and Technology in Trondheim, did not confirm those findings.
Looking at Google search volume data from 2008 to 2013, they
tried to relate search queries to above-market returns in
individual stocks.
From a trader's point of view the results, while
interesting, were sort of the worst of all worlds. Growing
search interest in companies led to negative returns over
subsequent days. Sadly, though, the effect was small enough that
it couldn't overcome the drag from transaction costs when turned
into a trading strategy.
As with all such studies it is hard to know exactly where
this leaves us.
As a contrarian you might argue that the companies people
are searching for are typically hot momentum stocks, and thus
short candidates. On the other hand, as the authors point out,
it may simply be that the market is getting better and faster at
incorporating information from Internet search results into
market prices. Certainly there are algo-based traders out there
trying to.
For now, though, the lesson seems to be: use Twitter to
learn what is going on and Google to find tire shops near you.
(At the time of publication James Saft did not own any direct
investments in securities mentioned in this article. He may be
an owner indirectly as an investor in a fund. You can email him
at jamessaft@jamessaft.com and find more columns at blogs.reuters.com/james-saft)
(Editing by James Dalgleish)