SAFT ON WEALTH-The happy marriage of activist and passive investors: James Saft

(James Saft is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own)
By James Saft
May 4 Activist and passive investors make
unlikely bed-fellows but there is reason to think they work well
together.
Both activist and passive investment are on the rise, the
latter now accounting for upwards of a third of all U.S. mutual
fund assets and the former launching about 400 campaigns a year
in the U.S. Yet the two styles could not be more different.
Passive investors usually make no distinction between what
they see as good or bad corporate strategy, or even business
models, buying shares in a company solely based on its
proportion in a given index. Activists, in contrast, exist to
exert pressure on management, hoping, via suasion, proxy fights
or even gaining seats on corporate boards to change policy and,
hopefully, improve the share price.
Though passive shareholders appear to get a free ride from
the efforts of activists, a new study finds the two have a
symbiotic relationship.
"Overall, our findings suggest that the increasingly large
ownership stakes of passive institutional investors mitigate
free-rider problems associated with certain forms of
intervention and ultimately increase the likelihood of success
by activists," Ian Appel of Boston College and Todd Gormley and
Donald Keim of The Wharton School write in the study. (here)
The study found that increasing ownership in companies by
passive investors between 2008-2014 didn't make activist
campaigns more likely, but did affect strategy, leading to more
campaigns to get seats on boards. Companies with higher passive
ownership were also more likely to make settlements on proxy
fights. Activist investors in firms with higher passive
ownership were also more likely to get takeover defense
provisions removed, as well as being more likely to facilitate a
sale to a third party.
This higher rate of intervention and success may be, in
part, a function of organization. As passive investment is a
scale business, it tends to have very few very large players,
meaning that an activist can be more efficient in seeking
support for her efforts. Think of the last 15 years as being a
period in which small individual shareholders and active mutual
funds have lost market share to more monolithic passive funds.
These large passive funds may also be more sophisticated and
better able to support activist campaigns which they don't
themselves start.
"Passive investors appear to be willing supporters of
activists that seek board representation, and the increasing
share of stock held by large passive institutions seems to
facilitate activists' ability to successfully enact change."
AN IMPROVING WORLD
The study aligns well with an argument made this week by the
blog Philosophical Economics which asserts that, far from being
simply dumb money, passive investment is making financial
markets and the economy more, not less, efficient.
(here)
Again, one critique of passive investment has been that, by
buying indiscriminately, it will lead to more misplacing in
markets. That, according to this argument, would be good for
active fund managers, who will find themselves in a target-rich
environment, but perhaps bad for companies and the economy.
It may be that the reverse is true, as "dumb" small or
unsuccessful active investors are pushed out and replaced by
passive giants.
"The trend towards passive management is not only
sustainable, but that it actually increases the accuracy of
market prices. It does so by preferentially removing
lower-skilled investors from the market fray, thus increasing
the average skill level of those investors that remain,"
according to the post.
The net result is a more efficient market and economy, with
less labor and treasure wasted on price discovery. That money
which otherwise would have gone to line the pockets of active
fund managers can then be deployed to more useful ends, upping
productivity and output.
Philosophical Economics makes the argument that markets
aren't a "marketplace of ideas" where good chases out bad, but
simply a place where my stupid opinion has exactly the force of
the dollars I put behind it and so does Warren Buffett's clever
trade.
"All of the decisions impact the price, at all times. If the
average skill that underlies the decisions goes down, then so
too will the quality of the ultimate product - the price,"
according to the post.
Quality prices are not, of course, by necessity higher
prices. They do, however, ultimately lead to quality allocations
of assets, which must ultimately increase wealth.
So, we may owe thanks to passive investors, not for acting
in their own best interests, but for contributing to ours.
(At the time of publication James Saft did not own any direct
investments in securities mentioned in this article. He may be
an owner indirectly as an investor in a fund. You can email him
at jamessaft@jamessaft.com and find more columns at blogs.reuters.com/james-saft)
(Editing by James Dalgleish)