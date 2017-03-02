COLUMN-Trump's GDP target won't last in a Snapchat world: James Saft

(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
By James Saft
March 2 Look no further than Thursday’s initial
public offering of Snap Inc for a short course on why
Donald Trump is highly unlikely to make his target of 3 percent
annual economic growth.
The stock offering is a smash, soaring more than 50 percent
on debut, but an economy which excels in innovating in the
creation and sharing of “social stories” is a different beast
from one which innovates in making steel or ships.
Different, and with a lower demand for people and capital
and just possibly with a lower ceiling for economic growth.
Having at one point said he could attain economic growth of
4 percent or higher, Trump has trimmed that somewhat, most
recently on Monday saying a “revved-up economy” can hit 3
percent or “maybe more”.
His transition team told Council of Economic Advisors
staffers to base projections on sustained growth of 3 to 3.5
percent.
While a combination of stimulus spending, deregulation and
tax cuts - and who knows what we will actually get - would goose
growth somewhat, the economy has only managed as much as 2.6
percent once since the financial crisis.
Snap, the parent of social network Snapchat, gives a window
into some of the forces Trump is up against, and which may not
be amenable to the tools he has at hand.
Snap’s market cap of north of $40 billion makes it worth
more than Hershey’s and Campbell Soup Company combined, but it
employed just 1,859 people as of last year.
What’s more its industry is a comparatively light user of
capital, making the multiplier effect of its activities much
lower. Its business model, too, is a neo-liberal daydream:
almost everything that can be is outsourced.
That means lower capital expenditure than in previous
cutting-edge industries, and as Trump and his advisors well
know, increasing capex is key to jump-starting growth.
“Since we use third-party infrastructure partners to host
our services and therefore we do not incur significant capital
expenditures to support revenue-generating activities,” Snap
said in its SEC filing as part of a justification of why
investors should use non-traditional valuation metrics.
I come not to argue with Snap’s business model, or its
valuation, though both have their weaknesses, but to point out
that one of the consequences of a structural shift in the
economy to businesses which depend more on intangibles is a
lower natural level of capex.
A DIFFERENT WORLD
We won’t have details for a couple of weeks of what in
specific the Trump administration will propose, but tax changes
are likely to try to make onshore capital expenditure more
attractive, perhaps by accelerating the way it can be deducted
from taxes.
That will help, but the structural issues are large. On the
positive side, a recovery in the energy sector means capex there
has been on the rise.
But with corporations sitting on over $3 trillion of cash,
and with interest rates at post-industrial-revolution lows,
there weren’t lots of good financing reasons holding companies
back from investing.
For a better idea of why they weren’t, look at the Federal
Reserve’s measure of industrial capacity utilization, which was
just 75.3 percent in January. A reading above 80 generally
indicates new capacity needed, but now companies faced with
higher demand will likely just try to sweat their existing
assets. World steel capacity utilization stood at just 69.5
percent in January, having been driven lower for years by
over-investment in China.
“To get to the Trump vision of 3 percent growth,
arithmetically we would need capital spending to begin to surge
at a 20 percent annual rate or more, the sort of thing we have
never seen happen before (at least over the past 70 years),”
David Rosenberg of Gluskin Sheff Research wrote in a note to
clients.
“So good luck with that.”
Ten percent capex growth, a very fine thing these days,
would only get us to 2 percent GDP growth, Rosenberg argues.
Stimulus of the kind Trump has hinted may well be a good
idea, but at this stage of the cycle, and with consumer debt
where it is, it is hard to see the multiplier effects enjoyed by
earlier fiscal boosts in earlier administrations.
Attempts to force more consumption of domestically produced
manufactured goods may have an impact, but the knock-on costs of
a round of global tariffs will be high. The least of these will
be inflation, which would prompt the Fed to choke off growth
with interest rate hikes, in my estimation well before we got to
a 3 percent GDP clip. Remember, the Fed’s own estimate on
longer-run sustainable growth is 1.8 percent in real terms.
Snap will have a multiplier effect, but we won’t all get
rich sending each other pictures, even over and over and over
again.
