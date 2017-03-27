COLUMN-When shareholders join the populist revolt: James Saft

(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters)
By James Saft
March 27 Some day, perhaps soon, the populist
revolt will spread to another group badly served in recent
decades: shareholders.
Workers are not the only ones to have done poorly in the
last 30 years; shareholders too have suffered, especially those
who buy their shares rather than have them granted as executive
compensation.
The upswell in populism which swept Donald Trump to power
has thus far been good news for entrenched corporate interests,
proposing only tax cuts and foreign cash repatriation holidays
kindly to those, such as company executives, who’ve been the
high priests of the cult of shareholder value maximization
(SVM).
The irony is that SVM, the credo that a company’s sole
objective is to maximize profits - an idea it then conflates
with a rising stock price, has been a raw deal for the average
investor saving for the future.
That’s in no small part because it has been a bonanza for
executives, who’ve been showered with ever richer rewards at the
expense of the rest of the shareholder base, in a doomed attempt
to align their incentives with those of their supposed masters.
SVM, according to James Montier of fund manager GMO, has ill
served non-executive shareholders, driven down wages and
investment and set the stage for our current low levels of
innovation and growth.
“SVM is not the result of a policy choice. It is the result
of a shift in how corporations govern themselves – a corporate
choice, not a government one, if you will. It can easily be
stopped if corporations take it upon themselves to stop engaging
in it,” Montier write in a note to investors on populism.
“Doing so will probably render them more profitable and more
competitive. If they value their independence they might heed
this warning now before it is too late. Populists have policies
too, you know.”
Montier envisages a future in which government leans on, or
compels, companies to manage themselves differently. But seeing
as how shareholders, at least those of us who aren’t in the
executive suite, likely would do better if they did, perhaps the
revolt of the masses can spread to shareholders.
There are several salient points here, but uppermost is the
track record of equity returns during the post-1990 period when
SVM has been dominant, contrasted with the earlier era of
managerial capitalism, when executives were paid far less and
tended to invest more, both in their franchises and their
employees.
NICE THEORY, PITY ABOUT THE RESULTS
Total inflation-adjusted returns in the SVM era have been
slightly lower than during the 1940-1990 heyday of managerial
capitalism. What’s more, when adjusted for changes in how the
stock market values earnings, they are much worse; a bit over 5
percent annualized as against almost 7 percent. That’s a large
performance gap, especially when compounded down the decades.
SVM has also coincided, and very likely driven, the trend
towards companies taking on more debt to buy in shares, a tactic
which helps to flatter earnings per share as companies shower
executives with share-based compensation. Company payouts,
dividends and buybacks have doubled as a share of GDP since
1990, to over 5 percent, while net investment has slid.
CEOs now make 276 times the pay of an average worker,
according to the Economic Policy Institute, up from 58 times in
1990.
All of this has created a set of perverse incentives for
insiders, who manage companies quarter to quarter with an eye on
increasing the stock price during their short time at the top
but with less regard for long-term growth.
If companies could be induced not to scrimp on investment,
and not to wring every last penny from their employees, they
might, as in the post-World-War-2 period, find their long-term
returns better and that they could sell into a healthier,
faster-growing economy with more middle-class people with cash
to spend.
To be sure, a populist shareholder revolt would be difficult
to pull off, despite being in the best interests of those the
current system claims to serve.
Executives and boards are entrenched by decades of custom
and of corporate voting rules which makes it difficult for
shareholders to exert their rightful power.
Another problem is that most fund managers, though charged
with acting to get the best returns for their investors, are
actually evaluated based on performance against a benchmark,
either a market benchmark or peer performance. That makes them,
like company executives, overly focused on the short term.
Many executives may look at the Trump agenda and decide they
like this populism stuff.
As the past year has shown, the populism ball can bounce in
some funny ways and it is better to reform before you are
forced.
