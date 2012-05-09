Nasdaq short interest up 2.1 pct in late April

BRIEF-LSC Communications Q4 sales $919 million
* LSC Communications reports fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 results and issues full-year 2017 guidance
NEW YORK May 9 Short interest on the Nasdaq rose 2.1 percent in late April, the exchange said on Wednesday, suggesting an increase in bearish sentiment in the stock market.
As of April 30, short interest rose to about 7.127 billion shares, compared with 6.982 billion shares as of April 13.
Investors who sell securities short borrow shares and then sell them, expecting the stock to fall so they can buy the shares back at the lower price, return them to the lender and pocket the difference.
