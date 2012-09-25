Nasdaq short interest edges up 0.08 pct in early September

NEW YORK, Sept 25 Short interest on the Nasdaq r ose 0 .08 p ercent in the first half of September, the exchange said on Tuesday.

As of Sept. 14, short interest edged up to about 7.6 1 billion shares, compared with 7.6 0 billion s hares as of A ug. 3 1.

Investors who sell securities 'short' borrow shares and then sell them, expecting the stock to fall so they can buy the shares back at the lower price, return them to the lender and pocket the difference.