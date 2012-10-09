版本:
Nasdaq short interest down 2.7 pct in late September

NEW YORK Oct 9 Short interest on the Nasdaq fell 2.7 percent in late September, the exchange said on Tuesday, suggesting a decline in bearish sentiment in the stock market.

As of Sept. 28, short interest slipped to about 7.401 billion shares, compared with 7.607 billion shares as of Sept. 14.

Investors who sell securities 'short' borrow shares and then sell them, expecting the stock to fall so they can buy the shares back at the lower price, return them to the lender and pocket the difference.

