Nasdaq short interest edges up in early October

NEW YORK Oct 24 Short interest on the Nasdaq rose 0.32 percent in the first half of October, the exchange said on Wednesday.

Through Oct. 15, short interest rose to 7.43 billion shares from 7.40 billion shares as of Sept. 28.

Investors who sell securities short seek to profit from a decline in stock prices. Short-sellers borrow shares and then sell them in hope of buying them back at a cheaper price, pocketing the difference.

