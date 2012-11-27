版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 28日 星期三 05:00 BJT

Nasdaq short interest up 1.3 pct in mid-Nov

NEW YORK Nov 27 Short interest on the Nasdaq rose 1.3 percent in mid-November, the exchange said on Tuesday, suggesting an increase in bearish sentiment in the stock market.

As of Nov. 15, short interest rose to about 7.586 billion shares, compared with 7.491 billion shares as of Oct. 31.

Investors who sell securities 'short' borrow shares and then sell them, expecting the stock to fall so they can buy the shares back at the lower price, return them to the lender and pocket the difference.

