Nasdaq short interest dips 0.06 pct in early January

NEW YORK Jan 25 Short interest on the Nasdaq
edged down 0.06 percent in early January, the exchange said on
Friday, suggesting a slight decrease in bearish sentiment in the
stock market.
As of Jan. 15, short interest was at about 7.198 billion
shares, compared with 7.202 billion shares as of Dec. 31.
Investors who sell securities "short" borrow shares and then
sell them, expecting the stock to fall so they can buy the
shares back at the lower price, return them to the lender and
pocket the difference.