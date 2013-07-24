Nasdaq short interest up 0.1 pct in mid-July

NEW YORK, July 24 Short interest on the Nasdaq rose 0.1 percent in mid-July, the exchange said on Wednesday, suggesting an increase in bearish sentiment in the stock market.

As of July 15, short interest rose to about 7.565 billion shares, compared with 7.557 billion shares as of June 28.

Investors who sell securities 'short' borrow shares and then sell them, expecting the stock to fall so they can buy the shares back at the lower price, return them to the lender and pocket the difference.