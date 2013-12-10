Nasdaq short interest up 0.5 pct in late November

PRESS DIGEST- Canada - April 10
April 10 The following are the top stories from select Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK Dec 10 Short interest on the Nasdaq rose 0.5 percent in the second half of November, the exchange said on Tuesday.
As of Nov. 29, short interest rose to about 7.760 billion shares, compared with 7.725 billion shares as of Nov. 15.
Investors who sell securities 'short' borrow shares and then sell them, expecting the stock to fall so they can buy the shares back at the lower price, return them to the lender and pocket the difference.
Shorting can also be part of a hedging strategy.
April 10 The following are the top stories from select Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Expect to report for Q1 of 2017 net revenue in range of $180.5 million to $184.5 million
* Capital World Investors reports 13.7 percent passive stake in Alteryx Inc as of March 31 - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2nTvEiw] Further company coverage: